WILLISTON BARRACKS / MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH W/SERIOUS BODILY INJURY

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1006930

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston State Police Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 18, 2023, at approximately 0947 hours

STREET: VT Route 15

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Red Wing Lane

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop surface

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Matthew Gillespie

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT

PASSENGER: Juvenile

AGE: 10

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Endeavor

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Catastrophic front-end contact and induced damage

INJURIES: Serious, life-threatening injuries

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Katelyn Ferris

AGE: 28

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stafford Springs, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Equinox

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Catastrophic front-end contact and induced damage

INJURIES: Serious, but not suspected to be life-threatening

HOSPITAL: The University of Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 18, 2023, at approximately 0947 hours, members of the Williston State Police Field Station were dispatched to a reported two-car head-on collision on VT Route 15 in the Town of Cambridge. Preliminary investigation has shown, the operator of Vehicle 1, Matthew Gillespie (32) of Waterville, VT was traveling west on VT Route 15 and crossed over the double yellow centerline. Subsequent to Vehicle 1 crossing the centerline it struck Vehicle 2 in the eastbound travel lane. According to witness statements, the operator of Vehicle 1, may have been attempting to pass another uninvolved vehicle at some time prior. The operator of Vehicle 2 was subsequently identified as Katelyn Ferris (28) of Stafford Springs, CT.

Gillespie was flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center due to life-threatening injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash. Ferris and a passenger of Vehicle 1 were both transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by members of the Cambridge and Johnson Fire Departments, Cambridge and Fairfax Rescue Squads. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or the events leading up to this incident and hasn't spoken to an investigator is asked to contact the Williston State Police Barracks. No further information is available at this time.

Trooper Christopher Hein

Special Operations | Crash Reconstruction

Vermont State Police

2777 Saint George Road

Williston, VT 05495