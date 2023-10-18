Brown & Brown, Inc. announces 13% increase in quarterly cash dividend rate

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) today announced that the board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 1, 2023. The dividend represents a 13% increase from the previous regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1150 per share and is Brown & Brown’s 30th consecutive annual dividend increase.



About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With 16,000+ teammates in approximately 500 locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

