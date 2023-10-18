National Fuel Gas Midstream Company Achieves Certification under the Equitable Origin Standard

Midstream Company is the first gathering or midstream operator to receive this ESG-focused certification

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC (Midstream), the Gathering segment of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) (National Fuel or the Company), has achieved certification of 100% of its natural gas gathering system assets, which transport over 1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas daily, under Equitable Origin’s EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development, a series of rigorous environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance targets. Midstream is the first gathering or midstream company and second National Fuel subsidiary to earn EO100™ Standard certification, joining Seneca Resources Company, LLC, which previously achieved certification of 100% of its natural gas production under the EO100™ Standard in early 2022.

As part of the certification process, a team of accredited auditors from Geosyntec, conducted an independent, third-party audit of Midstream’s operations to assess its alignment to the five principles of the EO100™ Standard. The principles include: corporate governance and ethics, social impacts, human rights and community engagement, Indigenous Peoples' rights, occupational health, safety and fair labor standards, and environmental impacts, biodiversity and climate change. A thorough examination of Midstream’s documented programs, a field assessment of its operations and more than 40 interviews with internal and external stakeholders comprised audit activities.

Jason Switzer, CEO, Equitable Origin, said, "We are pleased to acknowledge NFG Midstream’s leadership in certifying 100% of its assets to the EO100 Standard and in pioneering its application to the gathering business. They have raised the bar for ESG performance through this certification across their operations in Pennsylvania."

“Midstream is proud to set this industry milestone, as the first gathering operator to earn EO100 certification, which reaffirms our commitment to implement best practices related to ESG standards throughout our Appalachian Basin operations,” said Justin Loweth, President of National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC. “We see this achievement as a step forward in our efforts to promote sustainability across our operations, transporting responsibly sourced energy to interconnections with pipelines that serve key commercial markets and end users.”

About National Fuel Gas Company:

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

About Equitable Origin:

Equitable Origin is a non-profit organization that created the first market-based mechanism to recognize and reward responsible energy producers and to empower energy purchasers through independent, site-level certification. The EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development is grounded in a set of comprehensive, globally applicable ESG performance targets developed with extensive stakeholder input. Certification against the EO100™ Standard promotes best practices and drives improvements in ESG performance while enabling a market for differentiated energy production. To learn more visit energystandards.org.

About Geosyntec Consultants, Inc.:

Geosyntec is a consulting and engineering firm that works with private and public sector clients to address new ventures and complex problems involving our environment, natural resources, and civil infrastructure. Geosyntec’s dedicated team of ESG and sustainability practitioners assist our clients in building a solid foundation and strategic roadmap that is data-driven and tailored to mitigate business risks, leverage opportunities, and drive long-term business value.

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “will,” “may,” and similar expressions, and statements other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. While National Fuel’s expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: (1) National Fuel’s ability to estimate accurately the time and resources necessary to implement new practices; (2) governmental/regulatory actions and/or market pressures to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas; and (3) the other risks and uncertainties described in (i) National Fuel’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K at Item 7, MD&A, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q at Item 2, MD&A, under the heading “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements,” and (ii) the “Risk Factors” included in National Fuel’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K at Item 1A. National Fuel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Because of these risks and uncertainties, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or use them for anything other than their intended purpose.

