Sagimet Biosciences To Present at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Investor Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that target dysfunctional metabolic pathways, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

A webcast will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with an archived replay available for 90 days following the event.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that target dysfunctional metabolic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), for which there are no treatments currently approved in the United States or Europe. Denifanstat is currently being tested in FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH with liver biopsy as the primary endpoint. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

Maria Yonkoski
ICR Westwicke
203-682-7167
maria.yonkoski@westwicke.com


