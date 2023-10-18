Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,597 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,280 in the last 365 days.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (“HTLF”) Announces Common Stock and Series E Preferred Stock Dividends

DENVER, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Common Stock Dividend
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF), operating under the brand name HTLF, announced its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on November 29, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2023. 

HTLF has increased or maintained its common stock dividend every quarter for more than 40 years.

Series E Preferred Stock Dividend
The Board of Directors also approved a dividend of $175 for Series E Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: HTLFP), which results in a dividend of $0.4375 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on January 16, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2023.

About HTLF
Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a Denver, Colorado-based bank holding company with assets of $20.22 billion as of June 30, 2023.  HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin.  HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage.  Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

CONTACT:
Bryan R. McKeag
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
563.589.1994
bmckeag@htlf.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (“HTLF”) Announces Common Stock and Series E Preferred Stock Dividends

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more