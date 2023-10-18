DNREC Stocks Trout in White Clay Creek to Provide Fall Fishing Opportunities

More than 1,000 pounds of 12- and 13-inch rainbow trout were stocked today by DNREC in White Clay Creek for fall angling opportunities. /DNREC illustration by Duane Raver

Trout were stocked in White Clay Creek in northern New Castle County today to provide anglers opportunities to fish for trout in the fall and winter, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced. About 1,000 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbow trout were stocked by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife from near the Pennsylvania state line downstream to Newark.

Trout anglers are reminded of the following rules and regulations:

A Delaware recreational fishing license is required, unless an angler is exempt (a status which still requires an angler to obtain a Fisherman Identification Network number).

A Delaware trout stamp is required through Nov. 30 to fish in White Clay Creek, as well as other designated trout streams stocked earlier this year, unless an angler is exempt.

Trout fishingis open one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset, unless otherwise restricted by area rules.

The daily possession limit is six trout, except for a daily possession limit of four trout when fishingin or within 50 feet of the designated fly-fishing-only section of White Clay Creek.

Managed by the DNREC Fisheries Section, trout are purchased from hatcheries and stocked using revenue from anglers’ purchase of Delaware trout stamps. Trout stocking in Delaware also is supported by federal U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Sport Fish Restoration funds generated by anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps can be purchased online at de.gov/digitaldnrec, at the license desk in DNREC’s Dover office at 89 Kings Highway, Dover, Del. or from fishing license agents statewide. More information on fishing, fishing licenses and trout stamps in Delaware can be found at de.gov/recfishing.

