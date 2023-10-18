Adventure Medics Selects Air Methods Ascend to Provide Advanced In-Person & Online Training for their Paramedics and EMTs

Air Methods Ascend programs offer state-of-the-art in-person and online clinical education

BEND, OR, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation’s leading air medical service provider, announced today that Adventure Medics has selected Air Methods Ascend’s critical care in-person and online education programs to provide additional advanced training for their paramedics and emergency medical technicians (EMTs) across their various locations.

Adventure Medics was founded in 2015 in Bend, Oregon by Matt Sabelman, who sought to combine his two passions in his life—emergency medical services and a lifestyle filled with adventure. Sabelman saw a gap in the event medical coverage in Central Oregon and worked to create a company that could provide the highest level of medical care to the athletes pushing their limits in the Oregon outdoors. Over the years, that drive for clinical excellence propelled Adventure Medics forward in many different directions.

Today, Adventure Medics is still providing medical coverage to events across the Pacific Northwest but has also expanded to include a robust Wildland Fire Division that deploys medical and technical rescue resources to conflagrations across the entire American West, a Training Division that offers courses in wilderness medicine and advanced cardiovascular life support (ACLS), and an Ambulance Division that provides critical care and emergency transport to patients in Washington and Oregon.

Adventure Medics started its Ambulance Division in Onalaska, Washington in the summer of 2019 after learning of a major coverage need in Lewis County. Arbor Health Morton, the local critical access hospital, was regularly waiting upwards of eight hours to transfer their critical patients to higher acuity facilities. When Adventure Medics arrived on scene, they were able to provide rapid emergency and critical care transport to all of Arbor Health Morton’s patients, drastically reducing wait times and ensuring their patients had access to care and treatment they needed.

In the fall of 2022, Adventure Medics found a similar need for emergency medical transport services with St. Charles Hospital in Bend, Oregon. Since September, Adventure Medics has been providing ALS and BLS transport services to patients in the St. Charles Healthcare System in Central Oregon. In the winter of 2023, Adventure Medics is looking to expand their practice to include critical care transport, becoming the only private, ground-based agency providing this level of care in Central Oregon. In preparation for this service, Adventure Medics is delighted to partner with Air Method’s Ascend to ensure all of their medical providers are receiving the highest quality of training.

"We carefully considered many options for critical care training from an in-house program to other offerings. Of all the options, Air Methods Ascend was the only one that could deliver at the high level of performance," said Adventure Medics Director of Operations Michael Johnson.

Ascend’s offerings of innovative online education programs include Critical Care Review and EMS Review for emergency medical responders seeking to advance their training, help improve emergent patient outcomes and meet continuing education needs. Courses also meet certification requirements for the Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE), and International Board of Specialty Certifications (IBSC).

“We’re committed to being the leaders in our field and setting the standard for medical responses at events, so we are constantly training to be at the top of our game,” said Sabelman, Adventure Medics owner, operator, and active paramedic. “Providing our employees with the latest in advanced training and ongoing education is a top priority, and we’re confident Air Methods Ascend will help ensure our crew members remain updated on the latest medical best practices to provide the best patient care.”

Ascend’s in-person education programs provide access to world-class educators, state-of-the-art tools, and cutting-edge technologies to help pre-hospital and critical care clinicians build their knowledge, enabling them to operate at the top of their licensure and fulfill continuing education requirements. Education programs include advanced manikin-based simulation and virtual reality training that mirror real-world patient care scenarios, building life-saving skills and confidence.

“Air Methods is thrilled to partner with Adventure Medics to provide their team with our in-person trainings and online programs,” said Dr. Stephanie Queen, Air Methods Senior Vice President of Clinical Services. “The premium access to Air Method’s Ascend best-in-class education will help their teams continue to operate at the top of their licensure while providing the best patient care.”

