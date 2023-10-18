Submit Release
Effects of information exposure on risk perception and worry about ocean acidification: evidence from Norway and the UK

Published 18 October 2023
This paper reports on an investigation in which risk perception and worry were assessed before and after information about possible consequences of ocean acidification was presented in the form of short-written messages. Study 1 (N = 289, Norway sample) found no support for a causal effect of a message incorporating simple factual information, yet a vivid information message was associated with increased risk perception and worry. Both messages increased the ability to mentally imagine the cause and effects of ocean acidification, but the magnitude of these effects did not account for the comparatively stronger effects of vivid information. Study 2 (N = 298, UK sample) partially replicated these effects in a different national context. While the vivid message increased risk perception and worry about ocean acidification, effects from the simple factual message were less consistent. Being presented plain facts showed an effect on worry and perceived severity, but the perceived likelihood of threat from ocean acidification remained similar to a control condition. Exposure to plain or vivid information about current and future impacts of ocean acidification each increased mental imagery, but these effects were again comparable between the two message conditions. These findings are discussed in the context of communication strategies that target public awareness about climate-related risks.

Doran R. & Ogunbode C. A., 2023. Effects of information exposure on risk perception and worry about ocean acidification: evidence from Norway and the UK. Climate Risk Management 42: 100565. doi: 10.1016/j.crm.2023.100565. Article.

