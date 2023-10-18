Maryland Department of Agriculture Welcomes New Key Staff

October 18, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD (October 18, 2023) – Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks today announced two new key department staff appointments.

Martin Proulx has been appointed as Maryland’s first State Value-Added Agricultural Specialist, a new position created by the Maryland General Assembly during the 2023 Legislative Session.In his role as State Value-Added Agricultural Specialist, Proulx will assist Maryland farmers and agricultural stakeholders by providing information and technical guidance regarding value-added agriculture. His expertise will be an asset to the department as he enables agricultural operations to go to the next level by incorporating a value-added component to Maryland agriculture.

A Charles County resident, Proulx brings years of valuable experience in agricultural development and community sustainability to the position, including earning a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from Frostburg State University. Prior to joining the department, he served as the agriculture business development manager for Charles County Economic Development for 6 years. In this capacity, Proulx developed, implemented, and administered programs that promoted and enhanced the county’s agricultural industries. Proulx is a graduate of LEAD Maryland, Class XI. He enjoys spending time outdoors and visiting farmers markets for the locally grown foods and crafted goods.

The Secretary also welcomed Harrison Palmer as the department’s new executive secretary to the Maryland Agricultural Commission, the Maryland Agricultural Fair Board and the Young Farmers Advisory Board. In his new role, Palmer will staff and organize meetings and tours, elicit feedback from board members on department policies and provide grant funding for fair activities. He also administers the Century Farm program and Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame program.

Prior to his new role, Palmer served as a soil conservation engineering technician at the Prince George’s Soil Conservation District for 5 years. He has diverse background in leadership and engagement, including service as vice president of the Prince George’s County Farm Bureau, where he served as the legislative affairs committee chair and organized the first annual Farm & Family Day. Palmer holds a Bachelor of Science in agricultural and environmental technology with a minor in leadership in agriculture and life sciences from North Carolina State University and is a current fellow of LEAD Maryland Class XII. Outside of his work at the Department of Agriculture, he owns and operates Palmer Farms, a hay and straw operation.

“Martin and Harrison are fantastic additions to our team,” said Secretary Atticks. “Their strong agricultural backgrounds will make them effective leaders in the department in addition to being effective in getting things done on the ground for the benefit of the agricultural community and consequently, all Marylanders.”

