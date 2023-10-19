Rellevate Wins 2023 PayTech Editor's Choice Award for $1B Cash Assistance Program Partnering with the State of Georgia
STAMFORD , CT, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a pioneering fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through cutting-edge digital banking, payment, and disbursement services, is thrilled to announce its prestigious win of the 2023 PayTech Editor's Choice Award. This esteemed recognition is a testament to Rellevate's commitment to innovation and financial inclusion.
The PayTech Editor's Choice Award is given to Rellevate in recognition of its significant contribution to the financial industry through the innovative $1 Billion Cash Assistance Program in partnership with the State of Georgia. The initiative provided much-needed support to Georgia citizens facing economic challenges.
The State leadership exhibited remarkable commitment to active SNAP, TANF, and Medicaid beneficiaries in Georgia by allocating $1 billion of American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide vital cash assistance. Recognizing the urgency of this endeavor, the Georgia Department of Human Services partnered with Rellevate to create a program that combined virtual e-wallets and physical cards, ensuring the swift and secure distribution of $350 payments to over 3 million residents. This initiative marked one of the most significant deployments of digital e-wallets.
Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rellevate, expressed his gratitude for receiving the PayTech Editor's Choice Award, stating, "As a digital fintech company, Rellevate is dedicated to empowering middle-and-lower income consumers through leading-edge payment technology. The state's commitment to innovation, offering the Cash Assistance Program accounts to their residents who need it most, mirrored our commitment to financial education and inclusion. Winning the esteemed PayTech Editor's Choice Award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to innovation and financial empowerment, and we are honored to be recognized for our efforts in providing vital financial assistance."
Rellevate, Inc. is honored to receive the 2023 PayTech Editor's Choice Award for its role in providing essential financial assistance to residents during challenging times.
About Rellevate, Inc.
Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move, and use their money – anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, includes the Rellevate PayCard, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay, & Money Send, and Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and for Companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.
Michele Sullender
