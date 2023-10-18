Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,300 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Palestinian Authority President Abbas

READOUT
OFFICE OF THE SPOKESPERSON

OCTOBER 18, 2023

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday evening to express profound condolences for the civilian lives lost in the explosion at the Al Ahli Anglican hospital in Gaza City.  The Secretary expressed continuing U.S. support for the Palestinian people, stressing that Hamas terrorists do not represent Palestinians or their legitimate aspirations for self-determination and equal measures of dignity, freedom, security, and justice.

The Secretary emphasized that the United States unequivocally condemns all terrorism and stressed the United States’ firm commitment to upholding the law of war, to include important protections for civilians.  The Secretary and the President discussed continuing U.S. efforts to coordinate the provision of urgent, life-saving humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza, in tandem with partners, and efforts to prevent the conflict from spreading.

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 18 October, 2023 | Topics: News, Press Releases

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Palestinian Authority President Abbas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more