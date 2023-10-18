Idaho State Department of Agriculture will open a portion of the Snake River beginning October 19

Boise, Idaho – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) announced today the decision to reopen a portion of the Snake River to public access, starting Thursday, Oct. 19 at 12:01a.m. The area reopening is from the highwater mark from Highway 46 Bridge upstream to and including the partial bridge structure in the Snake River at the bottom of Yingst Grade (known as “the Broken Bridge,” “Yingst Grade Bridge,” or “the Old Interstate Bridge”).

Reopening public access to the section of river is in conjunction with Idaho Fish and Game Commission decision to reopen fishing, hunting and trapping in the same area.

The updated closure prohibiting public entry, as well as hunting, fishing and trapping is from Broken Bridge (approximately one-half mile upstream of Auger Falls) to the Twin Falls Dam.

“The decision to reopen the section of the river was not taken lightly, but we understand the importance of providing river access in the area,” ISDA Deputy Director Lloyd Knight said. “As we reopen parts of the river, it is critical to the future of the area that anyone who uses the river remembers to follow the steps of clean, drain and dry.”

All watercraft that enters the reopened area should be taken to the wash station at Twin Falls Visitors Center for decontamination after exiting the river.

In late September, ISDA closed a portion of the Mid-Snake River to public access, after quagga mussel larvae was detected in the Snake River near Twin Falls on Sept. 18. The ISDA treated a six-mile section of the Mid-Snake River with chelated copper in early October to eliminate quagga mussels, the treatment concluded Oct. 13.

For more information, visit idaho.gov/quagga.

