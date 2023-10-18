[A Get-together of Macao and Hengqin Businesses] Hengqin Pavilion Debuts at the Three Exhibitions　 Macao and Hengqin Elements Amplify the Synergistic Effect

MACAU, October 18 - The 1st China-Portuguese-Speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (1st C-PLPEX), the 28th Macao International Trade and Investment Fair (28th MIF) and the Macao Franchise Expo 2023 (2023MFE) will be held from 19 to 22 October 2023.

In response to Macao’s “1+4” development strategy for appropriate diversification, the three exhibitions are aligned with the development opportunities in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin with a focus on the major industries in the two places to enhance the synergy in the conferences and exhibitions between Macao and Hengqin and fuel diversified industrial development in Macao. By bringing businesses together, the three expos empower the establishment of a platform for business and trade exchange and co-operation, helping Mainland enterprises branch out into overseas markets and introducing international players to the domestic market.

The booth for the Co-operation Zone is upgraded to the Hengqin Pavilion with redoubled exhibition efforts

2023 is a key year to advance the development of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin and achieve its goals in the first development phase. As such, a slew of Hengqin elements will be displayed at the three expos this year.

The booth for the Co-operation Zone has been upgraded into an independent pavilion with an area of 180 square metres inside the venue of the 28th MIF, and the Economic Development Bureau of the Co-operation Zone has organised 20 renowned enterprises from tourism, big health, high-tech and finance, among other sectors, to attend the exhibitions. The Hengqin Pavilion is divided into four exhibition areas dedicated to sci-tech R&D and high-end manufacturing industries; traditional Chinese medicine and other Macao’s signature industries; culture, tourism, exhibition and trade industries; and modern financial industry. These exhibition areas will each showcase the latest developments in Hengqin, including the achievements and future prospects of the four major industries.

The Commercial Services Bureau and the Financial Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin will arrange for staff to introduce trade visitors to the information about commercial registration and the development of the financial industry and the industrial policies on-site.

Also, IPIM will organise the “Macao-Hengqin Enterprises Business Matching Session” and “Modern Finance Matching Session” on the first and second day of the exhibitions in collaboration with the Economic Development Bureau and the Financial Development Bureau, respectively, in a bid to enhance the co-operation and exchange between Macao and Hengqin enterprises to open up business opportunities.

More efforts are made to scale up “multi-venue events”

Business guests from Mainland China, Portuguese-speaking countries and Macao will also be organised to attend a number of “multi-venue events” during the exhibition period. Through business and trade exchange, inspection of the business environment and brands business matching sessions, they can develop a better understanding of the latest industrial development trends in Macao and Hengqin while experiencing first-hand Hengqin’s top-rate software and hardware for MICE events. This also sets the stage for brand co-operation in Hengqin, propelling multi-lateral partnerships for win-win outcomes.

Three concurrent exhibitions will be held at the same venue in October

The 1st C-PLPEX, the 28th MIF and the 2023MFE organised by the IPIM will be held in the Cotai Expo at the Venetian Macao in tandem to create stronger synergistic effects.