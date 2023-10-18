Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,300 in the last 365 days.

Commissioner Chan Tsz King Attends Thematic Forum on Clean Silk Road in Beijing

MACAU, October 18 - The Commissioner Against Corruption Chan Tsz King, who has accompanied the Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng in attending the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, delivered a speech at the Thematic Forum on Clean Silk Road this afternoon.

Speaking at the forum, Chan Tsz King said that the countries that have signed the “Belt and Road Initiative” cooperation documents include the vast majority of the member states of the Forum for Economic and Trade Co-operation between China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. All these Portuguese-speaking countries have the opportunity to participate in the building and development of the “Belt and Road Initiative”. Although they have their own mechanisms and history of anti-corruption, they share the same official language and have the legal systems built on the same origin. For historical reasons, Portuguese is also an official language of Macao along with Chinese. Therefore, it is believed that Macao has a certain edge in this area, which enables it to play the role as a bridge between China and Portuguese-speaking countries to connect and coordinate these countries, so that they may exchange views with, take reference and learn from each other regarding integrity management, discuss and participate in the building of integrity of the “Belt and Road Initiative” and jointly contribute to the healthy development of the “Belt and Road Initiative”.

The Thematic Forum on Clean Silk Road took place at the China National Convention Center in the Olympic Green today. The Director of the National Commission of Supervision of China, Liu Jinguo, delivered a speech during the opening ceremony. Officials or representatives from the supervisory agencies and graft-fighters of over 30 countries and regions have attended and spoken at the forum.

You just read:

Commissioner Chan Tsz King Attends Thematic Forum on Clean Silk Road in Beijing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more