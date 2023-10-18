DelveInsight’s analysts estimate that the traumatic brain injury market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increasing incidence, improved diagnosis, and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2023–2032).

New York, USA, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traumatic Brain Injury Market to Register Sustainable Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Leading Companies in the Market - Life Molecular Imaging, Merz, Vasopharm, Pinteon, Omniscient Neurotechnology

DelveInsight’s analysts estimate that the traumatic brain injury market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increasing incidence, improved diagnosis, and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2023–2032).

DelveInsight’s Traumatic Brain Injury Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, traumatic brain injury emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted traumatic brain injury market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the traumatic brain injury market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

According to DelveInsight’s estimates, the US accounted for the highest number of patients with traumatic brain injury among the 7MM countries in 2022.

Globally, leading traumatic brain injury companies such as Life Molecular Imaging SA, Hope Biosciences, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Vasopharm GmbH, Pinteon Therapeutics, Omniscient Neurotechnology, Pfizer, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Solstice Neurosciences, Ipsen, POLYSAN Scientific & Technological Pharmaceutical Company, American CryoStem Corporation, and others are developing novel traumatic brain injury drugs that can be available in the traumatic brain injury market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel traumatic brain injury drugs that can be available in the traumatic brain injury market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for traumatic brain injury treatment include [18F]PI-2620, HB-adMSCs, NT 201, VAS203 (Ronopterin), PNT001, and others.

Traumatic Brain Injury Overview

Traumatic Brain Injury, or TBI, occurs as a result of head trauma, including blows, impacts, or the penetration of foreign objects into the skull and brain tissue. The primary method for radiological assessment in TBI cases is the computed tomography scan, often referred to as a CT or CAT scan. CT scans are straightforward to perform and highly adept at identifying critical indicators such as bleeding and fractures, both of which are vital in the evaluation of medical trauma. While some experts suggest plain skull X-rays for individuals with mild neurological symptoms, most medical centers in the United States now have easy access to CT scans, which offer superior accuracy. Consequently, the routine use of skull X-rays for TBI patients has waned.





Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology Segmentation

The traumatic brain injury epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current traumatic brain injury patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The traumatic brain injury market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Traumatic Brain Injury Incident Cases

Incident Cases of Traumatic Brain Injury by Age Group

Traumatic Brain Injury Severity-specific Cases

Traumatic Brain Injury Gender-specific Cases

Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Market

There are numerous treatment options available to aid individuals in their TBI recovery journey, with the potential to alleviate physical, emotional, and cognitive difficulties frequently linked to TBI. Medications are instrumental in managing TBI symptoms and minimizing the risk of associated complications. These medications can be divided into two groups: those employed immediately after TBI and those designed to address ongoing symptoms and recovery challenges. This includes anti-anxiety medication, anticoagulants, anticonvulsants, antidepressants, diuretics, muscle relaxants, and stimulants.

Antidepressant medications, such as citalopram, amitriptyline, paroxetine, sertraline, and others, are believed to exert their effects by influencing the levels of neurotransmitters—natural chemical messengers in the brain—and modulating the brain’s response to these neurotransmitters. In contrast, anticonvulsant drugs like sodium valproate, gabapentin, topiramate, and carbamazepine are employed to suppress the rapid and excessive neuronal firing responsible for initiating seizures and, in some cases, to prevent their spread within the brain, thus offering protection against potential seizures.

Pain management drugs such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and naproxen sodium are administered to alleviate pain resulting from a traumatic brain injury (TBI) and manage the associated symptoms and effects. Medications targeting the motor system, such as baclofen, tizanidine, or cyclobenzaprine, work to influence the chemical balance in the brain to regulate bodily movements. Many individuals with moderate to severe head injuries are transferred directly from the emergency room to the operating room. In numerous cases, surgical procedures are required to remove sizable hematomas or contusions that exert significant pressure on the brain or elevate intracranial pressure. Following surgery, these patients are closely monitored in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Key Traumatic Brain Injury Therapies and Companies

[18F]PI-2620: Life Molecular Imaging SA

HB-adMSCs: Hope Biosciences

NT 201: Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

VAS203 (Ronopterin): Vasopharm GmbH

PNT001: Pinteon Therapeutics

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Dynamics

The dynamics of traumatic brain injury are anticipated to change in the coming years. TBI, often caused by accidents or sports-related injuries, has gained increased attention due to growing awareness about its long-term consequences and the need for improved diagnostics and treatments. One notable trend is the emergence of innovative diagnostic technologies, including advanced imaging techniques and biomarker-based tests, aimed at early and accurate TBI detection. This shift is not only enhancing patient outcomes but also driving traumatic brain injury market growth as healthcare providers invest in these cutting-edge tools.

Additionally, the pharmaceutical sector has been actively researching and developing novel therapeutics to address TBI’s complex and multifaceted nature. This has spurred collaborations between biotech firms and academic institutions, contributing to a more dynamic landscape within the market. Government regulations and policies have also played a significant role in shaping the TBI market. Increased awareness and advocacy efforts have led to greater funding for TBI research, incentivizing companies to invest in this space. Furthermore, the rise of telemedicine and remote monitoring technologies has enabled better TBI management and rehabilitation, making healthcare more accessible to patients, especially those in rural or underserved areas.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the traumatic brain injury market. TBI encompasses a wide spectrum of injuries, from mild concussions to severe trauma. This diversity makes diagnosis and treatment challenging, as each case may require a tailored approach. The complexity of TBI hinders the development of one-size-fits-all solutions. Stringent regulatory processes for medical devices and pharmaceuticals can slow down the introduction of innovative TBI solutions. Meeting safety and efficacy requirements can be a lengthy and expensive process, which can deter companies from entering the traumatic brain injury market.

Despite growing awareness of TBI, there is still a stigma associated with mental health issues and cognitive impairments. This can lead to underreporting and a delay in seeking medical attention, hindering early intervention. The use of advanced technologies, such as wearable devices and telemedicine, raises concerns about data privacy and security. Patients and healthcare providers need assurance that their sensitive health information is protected.

Traumatic Brain Injury Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Traumatic Brain Injury Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Traumatic Brain Injury Companies Life Molecular Imaging SA, Hope Biosciences, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Vasopharm GmbH, Pinteon Therapeutics, Omniscient Neurotechnology, Pfizer, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Solstice Neurosciences, Ipsen, POLYSAN Scientific & Technological Pharmaceutical Company, American CryoStem Corporation, and others Key Traumatic Brain Injury Therapies [18F]PI-2620, HB-adMSCs, NT 201, VAS203 (Ronopterin), PNT001, and others

Scope of the Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Traumatic Brain Injury current marketed and emerging therapies

Traumatic Brain Injury current marketed and emerging therapies Traumatic Brain Injury Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Traumatic Brain Injury Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Traumatic Brain Injury Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Traumatic Brain Injury Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Key Insights 2. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report Introduction 3. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Overview at a Glance 4. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment and Management 7. Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Traumatic Brain Injury Marketed Drugs 10. Traumatic Brain Injury Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Traumatic Brain Injury Market Analysis 12. Traumatic Brain Injury Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

