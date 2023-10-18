NCRIUS: The Horrifying Slaughter in Gaza Hospital

Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy dir. of the US office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, says the clerical regime’s Middle East strategy, coupled with domestic suppression, is indeed designed to keep it in power by shielding it against a rising population.

The Iranian people's overthrow of the mullahs’ regime is a prerequisite to liberating Iran and ridding the Middle East of Islamic fundamentalism menace.

As Mrs. Maryam Rajavi has stressed, the mullahs’ rule and survival from the outset have been built on two pillars: suppression inside Iran and terrorism and belligerence in the Middle East and beyond.” — Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director of NCRI's Washington Office

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alireza Jafarzadeh, the deputy director of the Washington office of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), made the following commentary in the aftermath of the horrifying slaughter in Gaza hospital:

Yesterday, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, stated, “My heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Palestine, and President Mahmoud Abbas, on the horrifying slaughter of innocent people and patients in the Gaza Hospital.”

She added that Iran’s regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and his president Ebrahim Raisi are now “happy, thinking that they have achieved their goal.”

Indeed, the more bloodshed, misery, mayhem, and war in the Middle East, the more satisfied the clerical regime since it is an indicator of the success of its malign, destructive agenda for the region.

From the regime’s founder, Khomeini, to the current Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, their ultimate goal has remained the same: expanding the rule of their fundamentalist regime and establishing a caliphate controlled by Tehran.

From this perspective, the mullahs’ regional strategy calls for nurturing and providing arms, training, money, and propaganda to spread Islamic fundamentalism.

Make no mistake, this is the strategy for keeping the regime in power. Khamenei has infamously said that if his regime doesn’t open new war fronts in every corner of the Middle East, they will have to fight for the regime's survival against a rising population in every Iranian city.

That is why Mrs. Rajavi has underscored that from the outset, the mullahs’ rule and survival have been based on two pillars: suppression inside Iran and terrorism and belligerence in the Middle East and beyond.

Hence, overthrowing the mullahs’ regime by the Iranian people is a prerequisite to liberating Iran and ridding the Middle East of the menace of religious extremism, terrorism, and warmongering.

----------------------------------------------

BACKGROUND

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) is a democratic coalition of Iranian opposition organizations and personalities and was founded in Tehran, Iran, in July 1981, as the alternative to the clerical regime, a month after the onset of the nationwide resistance to overthrow the ruling dictatorship.

The NCRI is committed to the affirmation of the people’s sovereignty in a republic founded on universal suffrage and pluralism; gender equality; separation of religion and state and freedom of religions and faiths; freedom of thought, press, and association; support for peace in the Middle East; plan for the autonomy of Iranian nationalities and ethnicities; and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, as embodied in Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-Point Plan for Future Iran.

The NCRI would serve as a provisional government led by its President-elect Mrs. Rajavi, and its primary responsibility will be to hold free and fair elections for a national and constituent assembly within six months to ensure the peaceful transition of power to the elected representatives of the Iranian people.

Iran’s largest, most organized opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI), also referred to as the MEK, is the principal member of the NCRI.

-------------------------------------------------

