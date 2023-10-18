October 18 - County Clerks Mailing Ballots for the November 7th Coordinated Election

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, October 18, 2023 - Colorado County Clerks are mailing ballots to active registered voters for the November 7th Coordinated Election.

“Colorado voters should be on the lookout for their 2023 Coordinated Election Ballot,” said Secretary Griswold. “I encourage every eligible Coloradan who has not yet registered to vote do so. There is still time!”

County Clerks must mail ballots by Friday, October 20 to active registered voters for the Coordinated Election.

Eligible Coloradans can still register to vote and update their voter registration at GoVoteColorado.gov through October 30 in order to receive a ballot in the mail. After October 30, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in-person at a voting center until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Important information for Colorado voters:

Coloradans should always use trusted sources when searching for information on elections. Information from the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is distributed via ColoradoSOS.gov or www.GoVoteColorado.gov. Websites ending in “.gov” are government websites.

Voters can visit gov and select “Contact my County Clerk” to ensure they are only visiting legitimate Colorado Clerk websites.

All Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballot from when it is sent to when it is counted using BallotTrax.

Eligible voters who wish to mail back their voted ballot should do so by October 30 to ensure it is received by their county election official by November 7. After October 30, voters should return their ballot to a drop box or voting center.

In person voting on Election Day, Tuesday, November 7, will be available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

This year more than 130 voting centers will be available for voters by October 30th and more than 400 drop boxes will be available for voters by October 31st. Some locations will open prior to these dates. Voters can look up their locations, opening date, and hours at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Important upcoming dates for the 2023 Coordinated Election in Colorado

October 20 – Deadline for mail ballots to be sent to each registered eligible voter for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

October 30 – The minimum number of required VSPCs must be open for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

October 30 – Deadline to submit an application to register to vote through the mail, a voter registration agency, a local driver's license examination facility, or online in order to receive a ballot by mail for the 2023 Coordinated Election.

October 30 – Last suggested day to return ballots by mail.

October 31 – The minimum number of required drop boxes must be open to accept mail ballots for the 2023 Coordinated Election statewide.

October 31-November 7 – Suggested date for all voters to submit ballots at VSPC or drop box, and not by mail.

November 7 – Election Day. Eligible voters must submit their ballot or be in line to vote by 7 p.m. for their ballot to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day and received close of business on the 8th day after the election (November 15).

