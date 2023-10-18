Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan Announce Agreement to Dramatically Expand and Enhance Integrated Healthcare Services Across Southeast and Mid-Michigan

New joint venture would combine Ascension Michigan’s southeast Michigan and Genesys healthcare facilities with Henry Ford Health, delivering exceptional performance in quality, safety, and service to consumers and team members across the region

Detroit, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan have signed an agreement to enter a joint venture that will bring together Ascension’s southeast Michigan and Genesys healthcare facilities and assets with Henry Ford’s. This will allow both organizations to advance the health of the communities they serve and improve outcomes, access and equity for all by establishing an integrated network focused on population health and community initiatives that support the region’s most vulnerable populations, as well as innovation, academic medicine, and advanced, complex care.

“Together we can expand healthcare services and deliver innovations in care – from prevention and early detection through the treatment of complex conditions – to more people and communities across our state, including those who are most vulnerable,” said Robert Riney, President and CEO, Henry Ford Health. “We share a deeply-rooted dedication to providing world-class healthcare that everyone deserves, regardless of geographic, demographic, or socioeconomic status.”

“We are united in our shared values, cultures, and commitment to those we serve,” said Carol Schmidt, FACHE, Senior Vice President, Ascension, and Ministry Market Executive, Ascension Michigan. “Together, we will make significant strides in improving the health of Michigan communities through unparalleled investments in critical community health initiatives, as well as contributing secure, high paying jobs and other related employment.”

The combined organization would employ approximately 50,000 team members at more than 550 sites of care across our region.

Ascension Michigan’s acute care hospitals that are included in the partnership are: Ascension Genesys Hospital; Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren and Madison Heights Campuses; Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi and Southfield Campuses; Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital; Ascension River District Hospital; and Ascension St. John Hospital. All the acute care hospitals’ related sites of care will also be included, as well as Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery. All of Henry Ford’s acute care hospitals and other care facilities and assets, including Health Alliance Plan, will be included in the partnership.

Ascension Michigan’s southwest and northern hospitals—Ascension Borgess Hospital, Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital; Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital, Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital; Ascension St. Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital and Ascension Standish Hospital—will remain valued members of Ascension’s national health ministry and continue to provide their communities with high-quality Catholic healthcare.

The expanded organization, slated to be branded Henry Ford Health, will remain headquartered in Detroit. It would be led by President and CEO Bob Riney and governed by a Board of Directors representative of both organizations. Both organizations are committed to working to maintain the Catholic identity of the Ascension Michigan facilities included in the partnership. Conversations on the future state of the Catholic identity of these facilities are ongoing.

Through a fully integrated healthcare delivery network, the joint venture would deliver exceptional performance in quality, safety, and service. This expanded care network will create greater opportunities to coordinate, grow, and adapt services and care settings to meet consumer needs in the new, post-pandemic normal – expanding access to care, lowering costs, and improving health outcomes.

“Patients across Michigan will have more access than ever to end-to-end healthcare services, from primary care through complex specialty care and procedures,” said Dr. Doug Apple, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Michigan. “Together, we will coordinate existing and expanded services to surround our patients with what they need to live healthy lives – with more options closer to home. By focusing on the creation of an integrated, streamlined healthcare journey, we can improve the consumer experience, improve care coordination, and provide superior value.”

By coming together, the combined organization would provide expanded career pathways and increased opportunities for career development and advancement at more sites and in more areas, as well as amplifying the capabilities of Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan to attract and grow top talent.

This joint venture is also designed to expand opportunities for healthcare providers, including significantly enhanced patient-centered care delivery models and improved care coordination through interconnectivity between patients, providers, and care management functions.

According to Dr. Adnan Munkarah, President, Care Delivery System & Chief Clinical Officer, Henry Ford Health, “The commitment of the new combined organization to clinical excellence, educational partnerships and research remains steadfast, as is the focus on continuing to advance research that has immediate clinical applications and will improve treatment and outcomes. Additionally, the expanded footprint created through this joint venture will allow Henry Ford Health to provide outstanding comprehensive medical care, train more physicians, nurses, and allied health professionals, at more sites, and in more specialties, across the communities we serve.”

The organizations are in the process of submitting the agreement to state and federal regulatory agencies for review and hope the transaction will close by summer 2024.

About Henry Ford Health

Henry Ford Health provides a full continuum of services – from primary and preventative care, to complex and specialty care, health insurance, a full suite of home health offerings, virtual care, pharmacy, eye care and other healthcare retail. It is one of the nation’s leading academic medical centers, recognized for clinical excellence in cancer care, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, and multi-organ transplants. Consistently ranked among the top five NIH-funded institutions in Michigan, Henry Ford Health engages in more than 2,000 research projects annually. Equally committed to educating the next generation of health professionals, Henry Ford Health trains more than 4,000 medical students, residents and fellows every year across 50+ accredited programs. With more than 33,000 valued team members, Henry Ford Health is also among Michigan’s largest and most diverse employers, including nearly 6,000 physicians and researchers from the Henry Ford Medical Group, Henry Ford Physician Network and Jackson Health Network.

About Ascension Michigan

Ascension Michigan is part of Ascension, one of the nation’s leading non-profit and Catholic health systems, with a Mission of delivering compassionate, personalized care to all with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY2023, Ascension provided $2.2 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs—including over $335 million in Michigan. Ascension includes approximately 134,000 associates and 35,000 affiliated providers and operates 139 hospitals in 18 states. Ascension Michigan, with its nearly 20,000 associates and over 940 Ascension Medical Group physicians and advanced practice providers, provided personalized, compassionate care to nearly 560,000 unique patients and managed over 3.4 million patient encounters in FY2023. One out of every eight inpatients in Michigan is cared for at an Ascension Michigan hospital. Ascension Michigan is extremely proud to be training future primary and specialist providers with nearly 1,100 residents and fellows across the state.



