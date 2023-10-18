Pharmaceutical Pellets Market Major Driver - Increasing Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases As Per The Business Research Company's Pharmaceutical Pellets Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Pharmaceutical Pellets Global Market Report 2023, the global pharmaceutical pellets market is set to undergo remarkable growth. With an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%, the market is poised to expand from $1.48 billion in 2022 to $1.66 billion in 2023. By 2027, it is projected to reach $2.54 billion, with a CAGR of 11.2%. This report delves into the pharmaceutical pellets market, offering insights into the driving factors, innovation trends, and key industry players that are transforming chronic disease management.



Driving Growth: Addressing the Surge in Chronic Diseases

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is the driving force behind the pharmaceutical pellets market's promising future. Chronic diseases, characterized by lasting for a year or more and requiring ongoing medical care, significantly impact daily life. Pharmaceutical pellets play a crucial role in the treatment of chronic diseases, offering advantages such as reduced digestive issues and improved drug absorption. For example, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), the number of individuals aged 50 and older with at least one chronic illness is projected to increase by 99.5% by 2050, rising from 71.522 million in 2020 to 142.66 million. This surge in chronic diseases underscores the importance of pharmaceutical pellets in managing healthcare challenges.

Innovations Shaping the Industry: Focus on Product Development

Pharmaceutical pellets manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing product innovation to maintain their market position. A case in point is Gilead Sciences Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, which received approval for the oral pellet version of Epclusa from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2021. These oral pellets are designed for children with chronic hepatitis C infections, offering improved tolerability and palatability by being administered once a day with food.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Accelerates

North America took the lead in the pharmaceutical pellets market in 2022, with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This signifies the industry's global reach and potential for growth across various geographies.

Market Segmentation

The pharmaceutical pellets market is categorized into four segments:

By Technology: Extrusion, Fluid Bed Granulation, Dry Powder Layering, Solution And Suspension Layering, Spray Congealing, Spray Drying By Mechanism Of Action: Diffusion, Erosion, Osmosis By Technique: Direct, Melt, Wet, Dry By End-User: Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical

The Pharmaceutical Pellets Global Market Report 2023 serves as an invaluable resource for pharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals, and investors. With the market witnessing robust growth driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, understanding the market dynamics, innovation trends, and regional variations is essential. This report equips industry players with the insights required to make informed decisions and contribute to the advancement of chronic disease management through pharmaceutical pellets.

