Center Street at I-25 to close for four days

CASPER - Center Street underneath Interstate 25 will close at 5 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 18 to allow for the demolition and removal of the northbound I-25 bridge over the street. The closure is expected to last four days, until Saturday, Oct. 21.

Detours will be in place. For access to businesses and residences north of I-25 in the Center Street area, use F Street. The F Street/Center Street intersection will remain open. For locations on the south side of I-25, the East E Street/Center Street intersection will remain open. This closure does not affect McKinley Street.

The closure and bridge removal is part of a two year project to replace four interstate bridges in Casper along with a bridge over the North Platte River on F Street. The project began in June.

Once the northbound structure is removed, Center Street will reopen underneath I-25, though traffic will be reduced to one lane, each direction through the construction area. 

