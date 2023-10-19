Submit Release
Katpro Technologies Partners with UiPath to Offer Innovative Automation Solutions to Florida Businesses

Katpro Technologies announced a partnership with UiPath, a global leader in RPA to offer innovative automation solutions to Florida businesses

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Katpro Technologies Inc, a leading provider of workflow automation solutions, robotic process automation (RPA) services and intelligent document processing (IDP), today announced a partnership with UiPath, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA) to offer innovative automation solutions to Florida businesses.

Through this partnership, Katpro will offer its customers access to UiPath’s cutting-edge RPA platform and Katpro’s expertise in technology solutions. Katpro will help businesses to identify their automation needs, develop and implement RPA solutions, and manage their RPA environments.

“We are excited to partner with UiPath to offer innovative automation solutions to Florida businesses,” said Kothand Rajangam, Chief Executive Officer, Katpro Technologies. “RPA is a powerful tool that can help businesses to automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks, freeing up employees to focus on more strategic work. Our partnership with UiPath will help Florida businesses to improve their efficiency, reduce their costs, and accelerate their growth.”

About KatPro
Katpro Technologies is a leading provider of technology solutions headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company helps businesses implement and manage a variety of technology solutions, including Managed Services, SharePoint Consulting and Process Automation. Katpro has a team of experienced professionals who can help businesses to choose the right technology solutions for their needs and to implement and manage those solutions effectively.

About UiPath
UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™.

