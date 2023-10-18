Abbey Catering Joins Forces with Wedgewood Weddings & Events: A Culinary Revolution in San Diego's Event Scene

Abbey Catering Event Design at Brick Abbey Catering Event at Darlington House

San Diego’s Abbey Catering Reinvents the Future of Catering with New Partnership and Investments; Commits to Expanded Services and Community Impact

We see a new horizon of culinary creativity and community connection; uniting with Wedgewood Weddings & Events will elevate our mission to make every event an extraordinary celebration.” — Megan Lessert

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abbey Catering, the leading full-service catering and events company in San Diego since 2000, has set the stage for future growth by joining forces with national brand Wedgewood Weddings & Events and securing significant financial investment.

This new partnership provides Abbey Catering with an increased breadth of services and inventory as well as an amplified bargaining power. The company plans to leverage these advantages to deepen existing partnerships in the San Diego area and form new ones.

"We could not be more thrilled about these developments," said Megan Lessert, Abbey Catering General Manager. "Our profoundly experienced team is fired up to build on our reputation in the community and bring our signature style of heritage hospitality to more clients and venues."

Abbey Catering is renowned for its all-inclusive packages featuring abundant menus, day-of coordination, premium décor, top-tier entertainment, and much more. The company simplifies the event planning process by being a one-stop shop for clients.

The seasoned team has established preferred vendor relationships with San Diego's premier venues through years of reliable, detail-oriented execution. The new investment will allow Abbey Catering to actualize ambitious staff training programs and upgrade event technology and equipment.

These efforts will build on the company's pillars of culinary excellence and gracious hospitality. As Abbey Catering expands its reach, the team remains committed to strengthening local community bonds by partnering with vendors and giving back.

Abbey Catering, an esteemed name in event catering services, has always focused on its founding principles: bringing heritage-level hospitality and culinary excellence to San Diego. The company has consistently drawn inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of ancient abbeys. Historically, an abbey was revered as a safe haven for gathering and merriment. They boasted the best kitchen gardens, offering the freshest seasonal ingredients, and were famed for their exceptional food and refreshments.

"In these storied abbeys of yore, we found our calling," continues Lessert, "We create space where people come together to celebrate, connect, and enjoy incredible food. So, we rooted our business in the heart of that age-old abbey-style hospitality."

This profound connection to the ethos of historic abbeys informs every aspect of the company's work. Abbey Catering has consistently prioritized a generous and abundant approach to its services, always looking to recreate the convivial atmosphere and lavish feasts typical of historic abbeys.

Part of this commitment involves nurturing strong relationships within the community. There has been a consistent and successful effort to establish Abbey Catering as a pillar in their local communities. Abbey Catering collaborates with local vendors, providing steady business while ensuring their clients the highest quality services and products.

"Building strong relationships is a core part of who we are, and it directly reflects our Abbey Catering spirit," added Lessert. "By uniting local vendors, we're able to create a network of excellent services, all while giving back to the community we serve."

With its recent investment and national partnership, Abbey Catering is now looking to the future with plans for growth so that more clients can enjoy the unique Abbey Catering experience. The team is excited and eager to continue delivering the best of heritage-level hospitality in San Diego.