EU and WHO lead course on emergency care for medics from Moldova and Ukraine

Over 50 doctors and nurses from Moldova, Ukraine and Kazakhstan have been trained in emergency medical care and patient resuscitation. The training took place in Chisinau.

The ‘Basic course on emergency medical care’ was organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative Office in the Republic of Moldova with the financial support of the European Union.

The course provides an opportunity to apply a structured approach in emergency situations when a patient needs urgent medical intervention in the short term.

It was developed by the WHO in cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the International Federation of Emergency Medicine.

