Ukraine: Dnipro bomb shelter renovated with EU and UNDP assistance

An air raid shelter with a capacity of over a hundred people has been renovated in the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, with the help of the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine.

The local authorities carried out the work on the shelter, which is located at 168, Robocha Street, Dnipro.

The overhaul of the shelter, which has an area of 150 square metres and a capacity of 103 people, was carried out with a total budget of US$105,000.

The shelter’s electrical wiring, heating system, water supply and sewage systems were replaced. Modern ventilation and fire protection systems were installed. A ramp was also installed to facilitate access to the building and shelter for people with disabilities.

The shelter is now equipped with new furniture and a special children’s corner for younger visitors, where they can play safely while in the shelter.

“This initiative complements the work of our flagship EU4Recovery project on strengthening the resilience of war-affected communities,” said Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “The renovated and fully functional bomb shelter, made possible through our partnership with UNDP and Dnipro authorities, is a critical security element for the local community.”

