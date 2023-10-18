Submit Release
Creative Europe in Armenia: lace-making workshop to be held on 20 October 

The Armenian ‘Today Art Initiative’ invites everyone to register for a lace-making workshop to be held on 20 October as part of the EU-funded project. 

The workshop will take place in Ayntab village, Armenia, at 16:00 and will be led by Vania Msrieh Karadjian who was born in Aleppo, Syria, and whose ancestors migrated from the Cilician Ayntab (now in Turkiye). She has her own brand, Vanart Handmades, which uses hand and automated embroidery.

The aim of the workshop is to teach the participants certain skills of Armenian lacemaking and to co-create a common work with joint creative efforts.

“Armenian lace has gone through many trials together with the Armenian people, preserved its simplicity and sophistication and has survived to our days. Due to the availability of material and tools and wide means of artistic expression, it was one of the popular pastimes of the people. Ancient motifs of cosmos, flora and fauna, geometric motifs have been preserved in lace,” says a press release by the ‘Today Art Initiative’.

Participation is free, materials are provided by the organisation. 

To participate, please fill out the registration form.

This workshop will be the first of the series of co-creation workshops and master classes in Ayntab village, organised as part of the ‘Pariahs: Performing Europe’s Historical Memory’ project, co-funded by the EU’s Creative Europe programme.

