European Commission welcomes Solidarity Lanes Memorandum of Understanding between Romania and Ukraine

The European Commission welcomed today the signing of the Solidarity Lanes Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Romania and the Government of Ukraine. 

This document will further contribute to increasing the capacity of Solidarity Lanes, especially considering the damage caused to the transport infrastructure of Ukraine due to the Russian aggression. 

In a press release issued today, the European Commission recognises the pivotal role of Romania in the functioning of the Solidarity Lanes and encourages such close cooperation between EU Member States and Ukraine.

“The Commission continues to support the implementation of EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes and the Ukrainian Action Plan in the export of Ukrainian cereals notably by facilitating cross-border links and transport operations,” says the press release. “Improved border crossing between Ukraine and Romania as covered by this Memorandum will serve not only the immediate import and export needs of Ukraine but will also firmly anchor it into the EU transport area.”

