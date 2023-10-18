Azerbaijan: EU help to organise training for management and teaching staff at vocational institutions

The European Union and the State VET Agency of Azerbaijan have organised another round of entrepreneurship training for the management and teaching staff of 20 Azerbaijani vocational institutions.

The programme, conducted by Dr. Shahid Qureshi, an international expert on entrepreneurship, covered the fundamentals of business, including a new perspective on developing an entrepreneurial mindset, innovative business practices, assessing available resources and planning practical solutions.

The programme aims to help Azerbaijani VET institutions to apply mechanisms of sustainable financing and become more competitive.

