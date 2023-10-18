EMU Department of Mathematics Academic Staff Member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arran Fernandez Participated in Heidelberg Laureate Forum, An Event for Which Only 200 Young Researchers Are Selected

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Arran Fernandez, a faculty member at Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU), Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Mathematics participated in the Heidelberg Laureate Forum. This prestigious event carefully selects and invites only 200 young researchers from thousands of applicants around the world in the fields of Mathematics and Computer Sciences, who are either graduate/doctoral students or have completed their PhD in the last five years. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez spent a week at this esteemed event, meeting some of the world's most significant scientists in the fields of Mathematics and Computer Sciences.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez, who himself has been recognized as one of the world's most cited scientists in the "World’s Most Influential Scientists" list published in October, led by a team of U.S. and Dutch scientists coordinated by Stanford University in the USA, represented EMU at the said forum and met with scientists who hold awards equivalent to the Nobel Prize in Mathematics and Computer Sciences, such as the Abel Prize, ACM A.M. Turing Award, ACM Programming Award, Fields Medal, IMU Abacus Medal, and Nevanlinna Prize.

Exchange of Ideas with Fields Medalists

At the 10th Heidelberg Laureate Forum, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez participated in small group interaction sessions with 1994 Fields Medal recipient Efim Zelmanov and 1990 Fields Medal recipient Shigefumi Mori and gained insights into the history of mathematics and the careers of mathematicians worldwide. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez also exchanged ideas with other leading figures in the world of mathematics and computer sciences, including 2022 Fields Medal recipient Maryna Viazovska and 1986 Fields Medal recipient Gerd Faltings.

Key Figures in Science Attended the Forum

Important figures in the scientific world, such as the President of the International Mathematical Union Hiraku Nakajima, zbMATH Chief Editor Klaus Hulek, President of the Max Planck Society Patrick Cramer, and pioneer researcher in Wavelets Ingrid Daubechies, attended the forum. The opening ceremony of the forum also featured Jens Brandenburg, Parliamentary Secretary for the Federal Ministry of Education and Research of Germany; Petra Olschowski, Minister of Science, Research and the Arts for the State of Baden-Württemberg; Deputy Mayor of Heidelberg Jürgen Odszuck; and Rector of Heidelberg University Bernhard Eitel.

Selected Among 10 Young Researchers

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez was selected among 10 young researchers to participate in the "HLF Spotlight Series," a podcast series focusing on the lives and careers of young mathematicians. The interview with Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez, titled "The Harry Potter of Mathematics," can be accessed at https://hlff-spotlight-podcast.podigee.io/7-the-harry-potter-of-mathematics

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez collaborated with Demian Nahuel Goos from the Intercultural Science Art Project to create an art piece for the presentation of his research titled "United We Stand, Divided We Fall," which was displayed at the forum along with works from other participants.

Gave a Two-Minute Presentation

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Fernandez also participated in the "Poster Flash" event among 30 young researchers. He presented a scientific poster related to his research and gave a two-minute talk titled "General Classes of Operators in Fractional Calculus and their Relations."

Young researchers with high motivation in the fields of mathematics and computer science are encouraged to apply for the 11th Heidelberg Laureate Forum, to be held between September 22-27, 2024. Applications for the 2024 forum can be made between November 9, 2023, and February 9, 2024. Detailed information about the forum can be accessed at https://www.heidelberg-laureate-forum.org/