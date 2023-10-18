EMU Nursing Department Organised an Orientation Meeting for Newly Registered Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Health Sciences, Nursing Department, organized its traditional orientation meeting for 170 new students who started their educational journey in the 2023-2024 Academic Year Spring Semester. The orientation meeting took place at the Champion Angels Amphitheater. Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, Vice Deans Assoc. Prof. Dr. Hülya Fırat Kılıç and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yasin Yurt, and the Head of the Nursing Department Prof. Dr. Sevinç Taştan, along with all department faculty members, participated in the meeting.

At the meeting, an introductory video regarding the department was screened initially. After that, the Dean, Vice Deans, and Department Chair made their opening speeches, welcoming the students and wishing them a successful academic year. Following the opening remarks, the Nursing Department faculty members met with the students. A presentation containing information on the regulations regarding the university and department's operations was then carried out. The meeting concluded after answering questions from the students.