EMU Tourism Faculty Holds International City and Guilds Certificate Ceremony

The Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Tourism Faculty organized a certificate ceremony for the students of the Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Program and Culinary Arts Program who completed the international prestigious City & Guilds "Level 2" program. The ceremony took place on Tuesday, 3 October, 2023, at 14:30 in the EMU Tourism Faculty's TH 108 hall. The ceremony was attended by EMU Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Vice Dean Assoc. Prof. Dr. Mehmet Güven Ardahan, and academic staff members Münevver Gürel and Turan Değirmencioğlu. In the ceremony, 60 students received their certificates.

City & Guilds, established in 1878 in the United Kingdom and recognized as one of the most reputable educational and accreditation institutions, offers students the opportunity to obtain internationally valid certificates by successfully completing the City & Guilds education program integrated into the EMU Tourism Faculty’s curriculum. This program covers fundamental professional knowledge, hygiene and sanitation, menu design, and related topics.

In his statement regarding the program, Tourism Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç explained that the City & Guilds program at the "Level 2" level provides job opportunities worldwide for students with culinary arts knowledge. He emphasized that DAU Tourism Faculty offers this education to all students in the Gastronomy and Culinary Arts Program and the Culinary Arts Program during the first two years of their education, and successful students take exams based in the UK to obtain their success certificates. Prof. Dr. Kılıç highlighted that this practice is considered a quality assurance in education and is highly regarded as a prestigious standard.

City & Guilds currently offers vocational training opportunities in more than 27 fields and hundreds of subfields. EMU holds the distinction of being one of the approved center with accreditation protocols in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).