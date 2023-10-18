The Bell2Bell Podcast featuring Howard Weisman, CEO and Buzz Woods of PaxMedica, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXMD)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers impactful updates and exclusive interviews with industry executives at the forefront of dynamic sectors. In the most recent episode, Howard Weisman, Chairman and CEO of PaxMedica, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXMD), along with Buzz Woods from Corporate Communications, join the podcast to share insights into the biopharmaceutical company's groundbreaking work in novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for neurologic conditions, primarily Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Explore the comprehensive interview on the Bell2Bell Podcast, where PaxMedica, Inc., a prominent clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm, provides valuable perspectives on its innovative initiatives and visionary advancements in the sphere of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies. Gain an exclusive understanding of PaxMedica's pioneering efforts in neurology and biopharmaceutical breakthroughs, with a special emphasis on advancements in treating Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other neurologic conditions, as Howard Weisman, Chairman and CEO, and Buzz Woods from Corporate Communications, offer a compelling overview of the company's recent achievements and future objectives.

Join the highly acclaimed host, Bell2Bell's Stuart Smith, and Howard Weisman, Chairman and CEO of PaxMedica, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXMD) and Buzz Woods from Corporate Communications, to learn more about the company's recent milestones and operational goals for the balance of 2023 and beyond.

To hear the episode, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com.

The latest installment of The Bell2Bell Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers, and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 17 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

About PaxMedica Inc.

PaxMedica, Inc. is a forward-looking clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm specializing in cutting-edge anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) designed to address challenging neurologic disorders. Our scope encompasses a spectrum of conditions, from neurodevelopmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), to the debilitating Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), marked by both physical and cognitive burdens. At PaxMedica, we prioritize the advancement and evaluation of our flagship program, PAX-101—an intravenous suramin formulation—primarily focused on ASD treatment, while also broadening our clinical insights into its potential applications for conditions such as ME/CFS. For more information, visit www.paxmedica.com.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

