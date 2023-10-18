Submit Release
New Musical Guests to Join Barney Bentall & the Cariboo Express for 2nd Annual Concert for Classrooms on November 2

Concert Supports Education Charity Classroom Champions

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, November 2, 2023, Barney Bentall & The Cariboo Express will light up the Glenn Gould Studio to support Classroom Champions, a nonprofit charity that has impacted over a million students to thrive socially, emotionally, and academically through the mentorship and mindsets of world-class athletes. The concert, which originated in Calgary nine years ago, is coming back to Toronto after a successful inaugural launch in 2022. Concert for Classrooms brings Olympians, educators, Torontonians and fans together for a night of music, laughter and celebration. The concert features roots, folk and rock favourites along with - just announced - special musical guests Tom Wilson and his son Thompson Wilson, Terra LightfootDevin Cuddy, Sam Polley, and Anne Lindsay.

Steve Mesler, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Classroom Champions, says: “A night of music has a lifetime of impact. We are excited to return to Toronto this year with Concert for Classrooms after such a positive outpouring of support last year. We are excited to see the guests eyes light up when they see the impact their donations will have on students and classrooms across Canada..”

Thanks to presenting sponsor Mawer Investment Management, ticket and sponsor proceeds will go directly towards Classroom Champions programming in high-needs schools, classrooms and Indigenous communities.

Concert for Classrooms takes place in Calgary on October 27, 2023 and in Toronto on November 2, 2023. Last year, the two cities welcomed over 950+ guests and raised over $346,000.

Classroom Champions brings Olympic, Paralympic, and professional athletes to classrooms, schools and districts to facilitate a powerful, engaging and effective Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) curriculum. Athletes bring their journey and mindsets to an eight-unit curriculum that teachers can use in a flexible way. When students participate in Classroom Champions, teachers see increased attendance, improved grades and kids’ social and emotional skills are enriched, supporting their mental health and wellness.

Toronto Concert for Classroom Details:

Who:   Barney Bentall and the Cariboo Express
    With special musical guests Tom Wilson and his son Thompson Wilson, Terra Lightfoot,
Devin Cuddy, Sam Polley, and Anne Lindsay
When:   Thursday, November 2, 2023
    6:30 p.m. – VIP Party
    7 – 9 p.m. – Concert
Where:    Glenn Gould Studio
What:   A benefit concert for Classroom Champions
Tickets   $50 Regular Price and $125 VIP


More about Classroom Champions
Classroom Champions is a nonprofit charity that has impacted over a million students to thrive socially, emotionally, and academically through the mentorship and mindsets of world-class athletes. Working with 300+ Olympic, Paralympic, university student-athletes and professional athletes who volunteer as mentors and over 5,000 teachers, Classroom Champions programs and curriculum has worked with predominantly underserved, rural, and Indigenous communities across the continent. Students participating in Classroom Champions see significant improvements in the classroom, teachers see improved engagement, and athlete mentors learn new skills to prepare for life after sport. Learn more at: www.classroomchampions.org.

Available Spokespeople

Steve Mesler, President and CEO, and Co-Founder – Classroom Champions
Barney Bentall, Artist


For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:
Bonnie Elgie, Canadian Publicist
bonnie@bonnieelgie-pr.com
403-630-6164
www.classroomchampions.org

Primary Logo

