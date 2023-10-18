Bitget Wallet launches the NewDegen 2023 On-Chain Trading Competition, 100,000 USDT Prize Pool for Traders

Victoria, Seychelles, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading decentralized multi-chain wallet formerly known as BitKeep Wallet, proudly announces the launch of the NewDegen 2023 On-Chain Trading Competition.

Scheduled to take place from October 19th to November 18th, with pre-registration commencing on October 16th, this trading tournament welcomes Web3 enthusiasts from around the world to join using Bitget Swap, the platform's integrated decentralized exchange (DEX) and cross-chain aggregator. Participants have the chance to secure their share of a generous 100,000 USDT prize pool and earn exclusive SBT medals at the same time.

Established in 2018, Bitget Wallet has been at the forefront of the DeFi boom of 2020. With its deep-rooted market expertise and relentless drive for innovation, it now provides secure and uninterrupted services for over 10 million users globally. Following a comprehensive brand upgrade this year, Bitget Wallet has upgraded and expanded its array of integrated services. Going beyond secure wallet functionality, Bitget Wallet boasts an advanced swap feature, providing users with a seamless and powerful decentralized trading experience. This feature aggregates liquidity from various DEXs and cross-chain bridges, providing users with the best prices available and maximizing their on-chain profit potential.

When asked about the choice of 'NewDegen' as the name of the competition, the Bitget Wallet team had this to share:

"The DeFi landscape is populated by a brave community that constantly pioneers new protocols and strategies," a spokesperson of the team shared. "These 'Degens', as they are fondly termed, are not just enthusiasts but are the trailblazers and experts of the DeFi realm."

The event is more than a competition - it serves as a testament to the burgeoning growth of the DeFi ecosystem, a celebration of Bitget Wallet's evolution, and pays homage to the indomitable spirit of DeFi enthusiasts worldwide.

Bitget Wallet CEO Karry adds: "DeFi, from its inception in 2018 to its massive growth spurt in 2020 and its subsequent maturation in 2021, stands as a testament to its revolutionary role in the crypto world. It's not just a trend; it's the driving force that's pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology."

Participants may compete individually, in a squad, or both, with different evaluation metrics being applied to either category. Individual participants are ranked based on their net profit and ROI, while squads are evaluated based on squad size and aggregate trading volume, with rewards being disbursed amongst squad members.

Participation details are as follows:

Registration: Download the Bitget Wallet app at https://web3.bitget.com/. Register on the app's activity page, and ensure that minimum asset and trading volume requirements are met. Individual Competition: Participants will compete individually for their share of a 50,000 USDT prize pool. Top performers also have the chance to clinch the "SmartMoney" or "GemHunter" awards, and the top three participants from each category will be eligible to receive significant prizes and exclusive SBT Medals. Additionally, Bitget Wallet also introduces the "StupidMoney" consolation prize, a playful nod to participants who, despite their best efforts, found the elusive prizes slipping away and may have faced challenges in reaping substantial returns during the competition. Squad Competition: Squad members can be invited to join upon successful registration of a squad, and rewards earned by the squad will be distributed amongst squad members. Squads may compete for their share of a 40,000 USDT prize pool and exclusive SBT medals, with prizes awarded in accordance to squad size and cumulative trading volume. Social Media Engagement: Bitget Wallet has also allocated a 10,000 USDT bonus prize for participating on social media platforms, with a "Social Media King" being crowned weekly.

About Bitget Wallet

Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet stands as Asia's largest and a global frontrunner among all-in-one Web3 multi-chain wallets. We offer a comprehensive range of on-chain products and DeFi services to our users, including wallet functionality, Swap feature, NFT trading, DApp browsing, and more.

With a 5-year legacy, Bitget Wallet has garnered acclaim from over 12 million users worldwide and has secured partnerships with prominent industry leaders including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, Polygon, and others. This success stems from our commitment to consistently delivering secure and convenient products and services.

In March 2023, Bitget, a leading crypto derivatives trading platform made a substantial $30 million investment in BitKeep, acquiring a controlling stake. Following this strategic move, BitKeep underwent a transformative and strategic brand evolution in August, officially rebranding itself as Bitget Wallet.

