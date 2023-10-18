Global Molecular Spectroscopy Market is Projected to Reach US$ 12.87 Billion by 2033: Regional Analysis and Growth Prospects | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The growth of molecular spectroscopy market is majorly driven by food safety concerns, the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, technological advancements in molecular spectroscopy and application of molecular spectroscopy in environmental screening. However, the high cost of equipment is likely to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The molecular spectroscopy market is likely to hold a valuation of US$ 12.87 billion by 2033. In 2023, the market value is US$ 6.42 billion. As the adoption of new technologies in the pharma industry rises, the molecular spectroscopy market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033.



The demand for microscopic spectroscopy in scientific, industrial, and research applications is increasing due to its ability to provide valuable insights into the composition, structure, and properties of materials at a microscopic level. Industries across the spectrum are increasingly turning toward molecular spectrometry as a trusted analytical tool to ensure the reliability and safety of their products. Apart from pharmaceuticals, this technology is used in food and beverage, environmental monitoring, and materials science to scrutinize materials and substances.

Request a Sample copy of this Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-399

Molecular spectroscopy equipment finds usage in research and development facilities related to the agrochemical, healthcare diagnostics, and material sciences, but is mostly used in the pharmaceutical business. The emergence of breakthroughs like nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy is fueling a large increase in the market for molecular spectroscopy. These technical developments are assisting the global atomic spectroscopy market growth in gaining momentum.

Emerging economies like India and South Korea have also contributed significantly to the global molecular spectroscopy market. The investment by the government in research and development, along with the expansion of industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and materials science, has boosted the demand for advanced spectroscopy techniques. Key players in countries like China and Japan have successfully harnessed the potential of these techniques to its fullest extent.

Key Takeaways from the Molecular Spectroscopy Market Report:

The molecular spectroscopy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033.

is expected to grow at a from 2023 to 2033. Nuclear Magnetic Resonance spectroscopy dominates the global market with an overall revenue share of 32.40%.

The United States of America is the largest consumer of molecular spectroscopy, with a revenue share of 35.8%.

China is leading the molecular spectroscopy market growth with a CAGR of 12.3% through 2033. It is followed by South Korea (9.7%), India (8.8%), and Japan (8.5%).

through 2033. It is followed by South Korea (9.7%), India (8.8%), and Japan (8.5%). The pharma industry is the largest consumer of molecular spectroscopy technology, with a global share of 34.70% of the market by type.



“Heavy initial monetary investments and a skilled workforce are required to interpret the complex data generated by techniques like molecular spectroscopy. Successfully overcoming these two challenges in the market can open doors for several breakthroughs in fields such as pharmaceuticals, materials science, and environmental monitoring”, opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Molecular Spectroscopy Market Size:

Attributes Key Statistics Molecular Spectroscopy Market Value, 2023 US$ 6.42 billion Anticipated Market Value, 2033 US$ 12.87 billion CAGR from 2023 to 2033 7.2% CAGR

Gain a competitive edge in the Molecular Spectroscopy Market through our discounted Intelligence Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/399

Competition Analysis:

The revenue growth for the molecular spectroscopy market is heavily dependent on the technological advancements in the Medicare and pharmaceutical industry.

As more industries become familiar with the capabilities and applications of this technology, its adoption is likely to expand across diverse sectors. This will fuel the growth of the molecular spectroscopy market and contribute to advancements in diagnostics, drug development, materials science, and environmental monitoring.

Key Companies in the Molecular Spectroscopy Market:

Renishaw

JEOL

Hitachi High-Tech Science

Nikon

Olympus

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer

Andor

Hamamatsu Photonics

Keyence

Lasertec

Prometec

Key Developments in the Molecular Spectroscopy Market:

Horiba has recently introduced an advanced confocal Raman microscope, allowing researchers to study the real-time dynamics of molecules and chemical reactions.

WITec has developed an innovative scanning probe microscope tailored for tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (TERS). TERS is a technique that significantly enhances the Raman signal of molecules, amplifying it by up to 10^6 times and enabling Raman spectroscopy at spatial resolutions as fine as 10 nm.

Oxford Instruments has developed a new X-ray photoelectron spectrometer (XPS) that can perform XPS analysis on samples in their native environment. This eliminates the need to prepare samples for XPS analysis, which can damage or alter the selection.

Bruker Corporation introduced an innovative Raman microscope capable of achieving 3D imaging of samples with sub-wavelength resolution. This microscope employs a distinctive optical system to concentrate the Raman signal onto a detector, yielding high-resolution images with minimal interference.

Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled a novel scanning electron microscope (SEM) that enables correlative microscopy with Raman spectroscopy. This integration allows researchers to examine the same sample area using SEM and Raman spectroscopy, providing complementary insights into the sample's structure and composition.



Key Segments:

By Type:

Infrared Spectroscopy

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy

Color Measurement Spectroscopy

Raman Spectroscopy

Near-Infrared (NIR) Spectroscopy

Ultraviolet-visible (UV-Vis) Spectroscopy

By Application:

Research Institutes

Food and Beverages Testing

Pharmaceuticals

Environmental Testing

Biotech

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa



Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

Atomic Spectroscopy Market Size: The global market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 5.9 Billion in 2021, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.7% to reach US$ 11.9 Billion by the year 2032.

Molecular Respiratory Panels Market Share: The market size is projected to be worth US$ 1.1 billion in 2023. The market is likely to surpass US$ 2.0 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy Market Growth: Over the forecast period by 2032, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Molecular Quality Controls Market Demand: As per the recent market research conducted by FMI, the global market is expected to be valued at US$ 204 million in 2023. The market is expected to advance at 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period. By 2033, the estimation is anticipated to surge past US$ 408 million.

Molecular Imaging Market Outlook: The global market is expected to secure US$ 5,437.2 million in 2023. During the forecast period, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.0% while garnering US$ 15,457.48 million.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube