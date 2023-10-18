Submit Release
October 17, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Launches Effort to Send Expired, Surplus Law Enforcement Gear to Israel

RICHMOND, VA -- Attorney General Jason Miyares today sent a letter to all 123 Virginia Sheriffs asking them to consider donating their expired or excess law enforcement gear to the Office of the Attorney General, to be donated to the Israeli military as it fights Hamas terrorists. 

"While I'm aware that some police departments are stretched for resources, there are many departments that have expired equipment that are required to be donated or discarded. If you have excess law enforcement protective equipment, my office will collect them and ship it to the Israel Defense Forces," Attorney General Miyares said in the letter.

Read more HERE

