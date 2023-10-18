SafeLiShare Empowers Model and Data Marketplaces with Confidential Clean Rooms

Revolutionary Clean Rooms Technology Ensures Unprecedented Privacy and Security in Monetizing High-Risk Data Assets and Multiparty Computation (MPC)

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SafeLiShare, a pioneer in secure data sharing and monetization solutions, is proud to announce a significant leap forward in data protection with the integration of Data Loss Prevention (DLP) measures using state-of-the-art encryption in use and cloud-native secure enclave technology. This development sets the stage for leveling the playing fields in Model and Data Marketplaces and Multiparty Computation Exchanges and addressing the growing demand for secure data transactions in the digital transformation era.

Current data and analytics governance practices are insensitive to confidentiality and privacy contexts, making organizational responses to opportunities inadequate. To modernize existing governance practices and materialize return on investment, SafeLiShare delivers a unified data and analytics governance platform that enables connected governance and effectively manages complex cross-organizational challenges with confidential multiparty compute and secure asset sharing.

“As analytics, BI, data science, and ML continue to collide, SafeLiShare provides a unified and composable platform featuring autonomous analytics, metadata, governance, and data quality,” said Shamim Naqvi, CEO and Co-Founder of SafeLiShare. “Our catalogs of data products extend analytics tools to provide end-to-end encryption and data lineage without compromising the intellectual property and data confidentiality of shared assets.”

Today, organizations adopt a digital transformation model predicated on public clouds as the fundamental underlying platform. This inevitably expands the enterprise attack surface and drives more outsourcing of enterprise trust. SafeLiShare’s asset marketplace powered by cloud-native confidential computing generates an enterprise-grade distributed ledger with advanced privacy controls so only specified assets get shared among the authorized participants of SafeLiShare Clean Rooms on AWS and other leading cloud providers.

“SafeLiShare simplifies the multi-party confidential computing technology that empowers Platypus to deliver equitable AI that improves health outcomes for diverse populations. This focus on agility and privacy is imperative to fuel our modern collaboration platform,” said Leigh McCormack, CEO of Platypus Health.

SafeLiShare has pioneered patent-pending (US 63/241,239) data filtration technology that can be deployed along with models in confidential computing instances, granting control over input and output through filters. Within the cloud-native trusted execution environments, encrypted queries are decrypted and filtered before being processed by the model. The resulting outputs undergo additional filtration, incorporating, for example, privacy-preserving techniques like Differential Privacy or De-identification Algorithms to eliminate personally identifiable or protected health information. The final step involves encrypting the outputs and delivering them securely to the user as responses.

This comprehensive approach extends to scenarios where filters verify that outputs exclude customer-specified data elements, facilitating data loss prevention. This tailored filter strategy effectively safeguards the model against attacks such as Model Inference, Inversion, Data Loss, and Extraction. It blends harmoniously with public cloud data usage policy framework and annotations. Additionally, the utilization of encryption for both input and output ensures the preservation of data confidentiality.

Key Highlights:

- Data Monetization on the Rise: The demand for third-party data to support data-enabled business outcomes continues to escalate, with an increasing number of platform providers in the data and analytics market.

- Comprehensive Privacy-Preserving Marketplace Capabilities: SafeLiShare extends its reach across various marketplace/exchange participants with granular access grants and sharing controls including sellers/providers and buyers/consumers. This Zero Trust transformation with end-to-end encryption spans traditional digital commerce platforms, data management software, analytic platforms, and consulting/services offerings.

- Innovative Clean Rooms Technology: Leveraging blockchain/distributed ledger and secure multiparty sharing, SafeLiShare Clean Rooms technology establishes a robust foundation for secure transactions within analytics models and data marketplaces.

- In-depth Confidential Computing Cloud Partnership: With a strong service abstraction and orchestration in leading Confidential Computing instances, SafeLiShare brings together participants for the monetization or exchange of high-risk and compliance-sensitive assets or data products in on-demand trusted execution environments (TEEs).

- Industry-first Turnkey Platform as a Service: SafeLiShare Clean Rooms, offered as a Platform as a Service (PaaS), goes beyond the build-only path, providing the turnkey asset repository, catalog, tamper-proof audit, and cloud consumptions with a single view into the chain of custody of data monetization and exchange.

- End-to-End Security Governance: SafeLiShare's innovative encryption-in-use technology combined with cloud encryption at rest and in transit, ensures end-to-end security governance and HIPAA and PHI compliance.

The solution is generally available in Intel® SGX-based confidential computing VMs.