Global Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solution Market is expected to reach US$ 26.2 Billion by 2033, registering a 6.7% CAGR- FMI Report

Increased demand for frozen foods and biopharmaceuticals, such as vaccines, enzymes, and others, which need a consistent temperature throughout their production to distribution cycle, is credited with driving the expansion of the sector for temperature-controlled packaging solutions

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The temperature-controlled packaging solution market is estimated to be worth US$ 13.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to be valued at US$ 26.2 Billion in 2033. Between 2023 and 2033, the industry is expected to register a growth rate of 6.7%.



The growing application in the food & beverage industry and increased demand for fresh and perishable goods, such as fruits, vegetables, and dairy products, has boosted the temperature-controlled packaging market. The expansion of international trade and global supply chains has increased the demand for temperature-controlled packaging solutions.

The growing consumer health consciousness and increased demand for products that are fresher and of higher quality. This has led to increased demand for temperature-sensitive products, which, in turn, drives the need for reliable temperature-controlled packaging solutions.

The main factor supporting the growth is sustainable demand from diverse end-use industries, including healthcare, food and beverages, chemical, and biomedical industries. Healthcare is predicted to provide prominent revenue key reason supporting this prediction is the growing utilization of temperature-controlled packaging solutions for the shipping of specialty drugs, drugs, blood samples, and vaccines. With the expansion of global cold chain logistics, the need for temperature-controlled packaging has surged.

Some specialty chemicals and electronic components are sensitive to temperature fluctuations. These industries also contribute to the growth of the temperature-controlled packaging solution market during the forecast period. Growing technological advancements in materials and technology have led to more efficient and reliable temperature-controlled packaging. These innovations include improved insulation materials, phase change materials, and IoT-enabled temperature monitoring systems, boosting the market growth.

Key Takeaways

In 2022, the temperature-controlled packaging solution market was valued at US$ 12.3 billion.

Based on system type, the passive segment is expected to account for a share of 81.9% in 2023.

Global temperature-controlled packaging solution demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 8.8% through 2033.

Temperature-controlled packaging solution in the United States is expected to account for a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033.

Japan is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2033.

By 2033, the temperature-controlled packaging solution market in India is anticipated to record a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

“The increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, cold chain logistics, and evolving consumer preferences are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period," says Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

Rapid technical innovations and advancements are crucial aspects of the expansion of the industry. Major companies are investing more in research & development to develop more efficient products to set their products apart from the competition.

To attain a dominant position, the companies may follow an inorganic growth strategy such as merger, expansion, acquisition, partnership, and collaboration of the companies along with a new product development strategy.

In February 2021, Sofrigam and Logmore joined forces to develop intelligent and qualified temperature-controlled packaging, which will make the cold chain more secure and thus prevent vaccine spoilage

Sonoco ThermoSafe has developed a range of advanced temperature-controlled packaging solutions, including the industry-leading "Pegasus" line of high-performance temperature-controlled containers. They focus on pharmaceuticals, biologics, and other critical healthcare applications.

Key Companies Profiled

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global temperature-controlled packaging solution market analysis, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

To understand opportunities in the temperature-controlled packaging solution industry, the industry is segmented based on system type (Active, Passive) by Product Type (Insulated Shipper, Insulated Container, Others) by Application (Frozen, Chilled, Ambient ) by End-Use (Healthcare, Food & Beverages )Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa).

Key Segmentation

By System Type:

Active

Passive

By Product Type:

Insulated Shippers Panels & Envelopes EPS Shippers PUR Shippers VIP Shippers

Insulated Containers Chest Style Upright Style

Other Product Types



By Application:

Frozen

Chilled

Ambient



By End Use:

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Other End Uses



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

The global temperature-controlled pharma packaging solutions market is projected to rise at 7.8% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 7.4 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 4 Billion in 2022.

The global next generation packaging market Demand is set to gain momentum at a projected CAGR of 6.43% from 2023 to 2033. The market is expected to reach US$ 23,952.9 million by 2033.

The global intelligent packaging industry size is set to reach US$ 56.0 billion by 2033 with market demand for intelligent packaging will rise at 9.0% between 2023 and 2033.

The Global Active, Smart and Intelligent Packaging Market is projected to reach US$ 43.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2027.

The global intermediate bulk container (IBC) market sales are projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% between 2023 and 2033, surpassing US$ 46.2 billion by 2033.

