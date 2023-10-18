Gildan Activewear Announces Date for Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) will report its 2023 third quarter results on Thursday, November 2, 2023. A press release will be issued before markets open, and a conference call is scheduled on that same day at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871 (Canada & U.S.) or (646) 307-1963 (international) and entering passcode 6495687 #. A replay will be available for 7 days starting at 12:30 PM ET by dialing (800) 770-2030 (Canada & U.S.) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and entering the same passcode. A live audio webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available at the following link Gildan Q3 2023 audio webcast.



