Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries to Reorganize Under Newly Introduced “Accession Risk Management Group” Parent Brand

Accession Risk Management Group brand to provide parent platform for scale and growth of specialty companies serving clients evolving risk management needs

BOSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries today announced an internal reorganization to operate under the newly introduced Accession Risk Management Group parent brand. Accession Risk Management Group will represent the family of specialty insurance distribution and risk management companies, operating under common ownership of their private equity sponsor, Kelso & Company, which currently includes Risk Strategies, a retail specialty brokerage and risk management company, and One80 Intermediaries, a specialty wholesale brokerage and program management firm.



Led by John Mina as global CEO, the Accession Risk Management Group family of companies will continue to provide specialized insurance solutions throughout the United States and Canada. The introduction of the Accession Risk Management Group brand will further enable the broader enterprise to remain nimble and scale into the future with continued expansion of specialty products and services to satisfy the diverse and growing needs of the insurance and risk management market.

“Our clients and partners have an evolving continuum of insurance and risk management needs, all of which we aspire to address from within the Accession Risk Management Group family,” said John Mina, CEO, Accession Risk Management Group. “The introduction of Accession Risk Management Group as our parent brand gives us a broader opportunity to serve our clients and partners across an expanding set of niche and specialty market segments.”

Each of the existing Accession platforms brings focus to their markets and specialties, serving distinct clients and partners within the insurance and risk management space. Dedication to this specialty approach has catalyzed strong growth for these platforms, both organically and through a thoughtful M&A strategy, with the combined organization now approaching $1.5 billion in revenues and more than $15 billion of insurance premiums under management. Bringing those platforms together under a cohesive parent brand marks the next stage of evolution for these complementary companies, offering further opportunity to expand into additional market segments and specialties.

To date, more than 170 specialty firms have joined Accession’s family of companies through M&A, with employees approaching 5,000 on a combined basis across Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries. The enterprise will continue to pursue acquisition growth opportunities under the Accession Risk Management Group umbrella, with dedicated focus on businesses that are additive and complementary to its expanding set of niche and specialty products and services under each of the Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries brands and with an eye toward building additional specialty platforms to serve its clients’ needs in all areas of insurance distribution and risk management.

To learn more about Accession Risk Management Group, please visit www.accessionrmg.com.

About Accession Risk Management Group

Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Accession Risk Management Group is the parent brand to a family of specialty insurance and risk management companies, including core operating platforms Risk Strategies and One80 Intermediaries, that currently places in the aggregate more than $15 billion in insurance premiums and approaching $1.5 billion in combined revenues. Through its focused M&A growth strategy, over 170 companies have joined the Accession family since 2014, bringing specialty expertise, repeated replenishment of entrepreneurial spirit, and a continued focus on meeting clients’ evolving needs in the insurance and risk management space.

For more information visit www.accessionrmg.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a privately held United States brokerage firm offering comprehensive risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, private client services, as well as consulting services and financial & wealth solutions. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. For more information visit: www.riskstrategies.com .

About One80 Intermediaries

One80 Intermediaries is a privately held leading insurance wholesaler and program manager with offices in more than 55 locations throughout the United States and Canada. The company offers placement services and binding authority for property and casualty, financial lines, benefits, life, travel/accident and health, affinity and administrative services, warranty business and specialty coverage. One80 serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities, individuals and associations and unions, and has access to insurance markets in the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. For more information visit: www.one80.com .

