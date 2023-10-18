Toronto industry veterans come together to open Contrada, the city’s newest Italian restaurant coming to Little Italy

The modern Italian-inspired restaurant, which offers a locally and seasonally sourced menu, is set to open later this month

Toronto, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, partners Patrick Groves, Jessie Mak and Mike Vieira announce the opening of Contrada , a new Italian-inspired restaurant offering a thoughtfully crafted menu made with local and seasonal ingredients. Contrada will open its doors in the heart of Little Italy at 537 College Street on Oct. 24.

The restaurant has emerged as the result of three friends, young but already veterans in the industry, as they unite over a shared vision to combine their talents and wealth of experience to create a local destination for great food and great wine. Patrick Groves will serve as General Manager and Sommelier, Jessie Mak holds the position of Assistant General Manager and Lead Designer and Mike Vieira will head the kitchen as Chef de Cuisine. Together, they bring an impressive resume full of experience at some of Toronto’s most prominent establishments including Alo and alobar Yorkville, Lee Restaurant, Brothers Food & Wine, Giuletta, Cluny Bistro & Boulangerie and Aburi Hana.

The name Contrada, Italian for “district” or “ward”, embodies rich Italian traditions. It draws inspiration from two sources, the first being the Palio di Siena– an annual summer festival and bareback horse race through the piazza wherein each Contrada shows up to represent its district. Like the Contradas of Siena, the Contrada team wishes to proudly represent the neighbourhood of Little Italy. The second refers to the region of Mount Etna, in Sicily, where wine sourced from a single contrada, akin to a single vineyard, is considered wine of an elevated quality. In this sense, Contrada aims to be a place where similarly exceptional wines can be enjoyed.

Jessie Mak’s vision for the space was to upcycle and repurpose the existing interior design to transform what was formerly the Dog and Tiger pub into an atmosphere that exudes elegance and class with a touch of femininity. Furniture and artwork were thoughtfully chosen from vintage sources. Existing fixtures and textures were preserved to achieve the effect of age and natural patina. The combination of modern finishes with vintage pieces breathes a new life into the space that is both sophisticated and refined.

Contrada’s kitchen will be helmed by Chef de Cuisine Mike Vieira, who has created a menu that is an organic expression of his love and nostalgia for Italian cuisine, combined with inspiration from his favourite restaurants in Toronto.

“The intention is not to echo classical Italian culinary traditions, but to create a menu of authentically Toronto elevated-casual fare,” says Vieira, "Using Italian techniques and ingredients inspired by both classical Italian and Italian-North American sources, combined with the use of Ontario’s bounty of beautiful local ingredients has allowed us to create a menu we’re really proud of.”

Joining Vieira in the kitchen as Sous Chef will be Lif Kalikutty, a talented young chef fresh from stints at Toronto’s beloved Giulietta and the internationally acclaimed Osteria Giulia. Kalikutty’s pasta making skills and extensive experience with modern Italian cuisine round out an already impressive team.

Guests can enjoy a glass of wine and some crostini, marinated olives and a tuna crudo at the bar, or be welcomed in the dining room over bowls of house-made pasta, seasonal salads, thoughtful vegetable sides and indulgent proteins, such as Veal Sweetbreads Marsala with seasonal foraged Ontario mushrooms and Ontario pasture-raised pork alla Milanese.

The wine list will feature almost exclusively Italian wines, each one hand picked not only for its quality and flavour, but also with attention to the viticultural and winemaking philosophies of its makers. For Contrada, sustainability in the vineyard is non-negotiable, and producers are given additional points for exhibiting a restrained, hands-off approach in the winery. Guests can expect elegant expressions of Italy’s classics (Chianti Classico, Barolo, etc.) as well as full-flavoured, savoury rosati (Italian rosés), elegant macerati (orange wines), and a range of sparkling options beyond the standard Prosecco, including lambrusco and other sparkling reds, Italian pet-nats and Franciacorta (Italy’s answer to Champagne).

Beyond Contrada’s impressive wine list, Bar Manager Kevin Nitcheu has developed an exceptional beverage program that features thoughtful expressions of Italian classics along with a menu of imaginative and seasonally inspired originals. An early standout on the menu, Nitcheu expects the Nitro Garibaldi to become a signature cocktail for Contrada as he takes the classic beverage into the future: the classic formula of Campari and fresh orange juice is bolstered by Bonal, vanilla, lactic acid, toasted coriander seed, and a healthy dose of natural orange oils. The cocktail is then clarified and served via a nitro tap, bringing a creamy, Guinness-like texture to the drink.

Contrada’s origins are deeply rooted in collaboration, where every facet and feature of the restaurant was designed in-house, with input from trusted friends and former colleagues within Toronto’s restaurant community. The story undoubtedly stands as a testament to the continued dedication of seasoned industry professionals like Patrick, Jessie and Mike, while also serving as a source of inspiration for the emerging generation that dreams of one day owning a restaurant.

Contrada will open its doors to the Toronto community on Oct. 24. To make a reservation please e-mail info@contradarestaurant.com .

