LiDAR Sensor Market Demand is anticipated to Reach US$ 6,328.7 million by 2032 - Fact.MR

According to an industry analysis conducted by Fact.MR, in 2022, the worldwide LiDAR sensor market is projected to exceed a value of US$ 1,908.1 million, with a prospective growth rate of 12.7%. By the close of 2032, it is anticipated to extend to US$6,328.7 million. Notably, LiDAR sensor sales constituted less than 1% of the overall global sensor market by the conclusion of 2021.

The surge in demand for LiDAR sensors can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of autonomous vehicles and connected cars, which rely on these sensors to identify obstacles along their routes. Notably, advancements in vehicle automation and transportation planning will significantly shape the automotive industry's evolution throughout the forecast duration.

One notable sector contributing significantly to the LiDAR sensor market is meteorology. The integration of LiDAR sensors in this field has made meteorology the largest end-use segment for these sensors. LiDAR sensors play a crucial role in providing meteorological departments with valuable insights into the data they collect, aiding in the understanding of weather conditions.

Over time, LiDAR sensor technology has become more cost-effective and sophisticated, largely driven by ongoing technological innovations in the field. The use of LiDAR for creating 3D and 4D images of the surrounding environment has emerged as a key driver for its widespread adoption.

Key Takeaways from LiDAR Sensor Market Study

The global LiDAR sensor market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 12.7% and be valued at US$ 6,328.7 Mn by 2032.

and be valued at by 2032. The market witnessed a 6.3% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

CAGR for the period of 2017-2021. Under technology type, Solid State LiDAR Sensor dominates the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,414.9 million in 2022.

in 2022. East Asia dominated the market with an 18.9% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. Vehicle Automation applications are likely to represent 7.9% market share in 2022.

market share in 2022. Based on region, demand for LiDAR Sensor is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.3% and 10.9% in Europe and MEA respectively during the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of the LiDAR sensor industry worldwide, including Trimble Inc., Topcon, SICK AG, Velodyne Lidar, and FARO, are emphasizing launching products that are technologically advanced and are grabbing marketing strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations with other market players to help improve production capacities, improve market penetration and gain a larger market share.

Recent Developments

Ouster, a LiDAR technology company , has acquired another LiDAR technology start-up named Sense Photonics for US$ 68 Mn in 2021. This will help the company improve its R&D.

, has acquired another LiDAR technology start-up named Sense Photonics for US$ 68 Mn in 2021. This will help the company improve its R&D. Aurora acquired a LiDAR start-up named OURS in 2022. Previously, Aurora had acquired another LiDAR start-up named Blackmore in 2019.

Key Companies Profiled

Trimble Inc.

Topcon

SICK AG

Velodyne Lidar

FARO

BEA Group

Teledyne Optech

Valeo

Leosphere

Waymo

Faro Technologies

Hexagon AG

Innoviz Technologies

Intermap Technologies Crop

Teledyne Technology

Quanergy System Inc

Segmentation of LiDAR Sensor Industry Research

LiDAR Sensor Market by Type :

Airborne





Topographic LiDAR

Bathymetric LiDAR

Terrestrial





Mobile LiDAR

Static LiDAR

LiDAR Sensor Market by Technology :

Solid State LiDAR

Mechanical LiDAR

LiDAR Sensor Market by Application :

Vehicle Automation

Digital Elevation Model

Forest Planning and Management

Environmental Assessment

Transport Planning

Infrastructure Building

Cellular Network Planning

Meteorology

Others

LiDAR Sensor Market by End-Use Industry :

Automotive

Oil & Gas

IT & Communication

Media & Entertainment

Power & Energy

Survey & Analysis

Aerospace & Defenses

Travel & Tourism

Agriculture & Forestry

Mining

Others

LiDAR Sensor Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Development

The global LiDAR sensor market is highly competitive. LiDAR technology has found its applications in the augmented reality industry as well. It provides detailed 3D mapping that enables other systems to integrate this information with their data. The LiDAR technology helps increase augmented reality's experience.

LiDAR is being used by scientists to understand the atmosphere on a deeper level. These sensors provide scientists with information about the vegetation cycles. When scientists receive data that show that there is destruction in vegetation, new policies are used to save it.

In the field of engineering and construction, LiDAR sensors are being used to create detailed spatial maps before designing the real structure, this helps them reduce errors and as a result, saves them a lot of money

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the desiccant air breathers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics from 2022 to 2032. The study divulges essential insights based on Type (airborne including topographic LiDAR, bathymetric LiDAR, and terrestrial including mobile LiDAR, static LiDAR), technology (solid-state LiDAR, and mechanical LiDAR), application (vehicle automation, digital elevation model, forest planning and management, environmental assessment, transport planning, infrastructure building, cellular network planning, meteorology, and others) and End Use Industry (automotive, oil & gas, IT & communication, media & entertainment, power & energy, survey & analysis, aerospace & defense, travel & tourism, agriculture & forestry, mining, and others) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania and the Middle East & Africa).

These insights are based on a report on LiDAR Sensor Market by Fact.MR.

