RAPT Therapeutics Announces Two FLX475 Presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAPT), a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology, today announced it will present two posters on FLX475, its oncology drug candidate, at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2023 Annual Meeting taking place November 3-5, 2023 in San Diego, CA.

Poster presentation details:

Title: Phase 2 safety and efficacy of oral CCR4 antagonist FLX475 (tivumecirnon)
plus pembrolizumab in subjects with non-small cell lung cancer not previously
treated with checkpoint inhibitor
Abstract Number: 629-C
Date & Time: Friday, November 3, 2023; 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Hall B – San Diego Convention Center
   
Title: Biological activity of FLX475, an oral CCR4 antagonist, as monotherapy and in
combination with pembrolizumab in advanced cancer
Abstract Number: 704
Date & Time: Saturday, November 4, 2023; 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. PT
Location: Exhibit Halls A and B1 – San Diego Convention Center
   

The full abstracts will be released to the public on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET in a Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) supplement.

About RAPT Therapeutics, Inc.
RAPT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, immunology-based therapeutics company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with significant unmet needs in inflammatory diseases and oncology. Utilizing its proprietary discovery and development engine, the Company is developing highly selective small molecules designed to modulate the critical immune drivers underlying these diseases. RAPT has discovered and advanced two unique drug candidates, RPT193 and FLX475, each targeting C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4), for the treatment of inflammation and cancer, respectively. The Company is also pursuing a range of targets that are in the discovery stage of development.

Investor Contact:
Sylvia Wheeler
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com

Media Contact:
Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com


