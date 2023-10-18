Inovalon and HealthVerity Partner to Advance Use of Real-World Evidence in Research

Inovalon’s New Preferred Data Partner Program Expands Access to Nation’s Largest Primary Source Healthcare Dataset

BOWIE, Md., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon , a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the establishment of a Preferred Data Partner Program. The program aims to work with a select number of leading organizations who are committed to the thoughtful application of data towards the improvement of economics and outcomes across the healthcare ecosystem.



With the establishment of this program, Inovalon is pleased to announce HealthVerity as the first partner to commit to Inovalon’s rigorous program standards for governance, compliance, and oversight. HealthVerity, a leader in real-world data synchronization, has established itself as a trusted and credible source of health data and is an outstanding strategic partner for Inovalon.

“Inovalon’s breadth and depth of primary source, longitudinal clinical and de-identified claims data stand unique in the healthcare marketplace,” said Andrew Goldberg, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, HealthVerity. “We are proud to be partnered with Inovalon as we work together to empower leading organizations’ initiatives to advance research, development, and achieve expanded understanding in important areas across the healthcare landscape.”

The Preferred Data Partner Program will empower organizations to extend their research, analyses, and data-enabled solution offerings beyond otherwise available data to encompass select, deidentified elements of Inovalon’s highly comprehensive, primary source healthcare datasets. This will enable analyses that require deeper, more comprehensive, more up-to-date, and more accurate longitudinally matched data.

Enabled through the connectivity of the Inovalon ONE Platform, Inovalon maintains the nation’s largest primary source de-identified dataset with real time access across more than 40,000 data sources, resulting in a data lake of more than 79 billion medical and pharmacy events across one million physicians, 654,000 clinical settings, and 375 million unique patients.

“We believe that data holds the power to improve healthcare in many ways,” said John Chinnici, President and General Manager of Inovalon’s Insights business. “That’s why we launched the Preferred Data Partner Program. We are providing an opportunity for highly qualified organizations across the healthcare ecosystem to access data necessary for research and the empowerment of data-driven solutions that will lead to better healthcare outcomes for all.”

For more information on the Preferred Data Partner Program, which provides secure access to the nation's largest primary source healthcare dataset, please visit the Preferred Data Partner Program.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by more than 20,000 customers and are informed by the primary source data of more than 79 billion medical events across one million physicians, 654,000 clinical settings, and 375 million unique patients. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

About HealthVerity

HealthVerity synchronizes transformational technologies with the nation’s largest healthcare and consumer data ecosystem to power previously unattainable outcomes and fundamentally advance the science. We offer a comprehensive, yet flexible approach, based on the foundational elements of Identity, Privacy, Governance and Exchange (IPGE), that synchronizes unparalleled Identity management with built-in Privacy compliance and Governance, providing the ability to discover and Exchange a near limitless combination of data at a record pace. Together with our partners in life sciences, government and insurance, we are Synchronizing the Science. To learn more about HealthVerity, visit healthverity.com.

