ThriftBooks Continues its 20th Anniversary Celebration with Teal Ticket Event at its Largest Processing Center in Phoenix

Teal Ticket Giveaway Winners and Influencers will enjoy a private tour along with special, curated activations

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC , the world’s largest online independent used bookseller is hosting its Teal Ticket Event, as part of its 20th-anniversary celebration at The Land of Thriftbooks, the company’s Phoenix, Arizona processing center – its largest facility, which houses over 2.4M books. This milestone event offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience for Teal Ticket Giveaway grand-prize winners and their guests.



For two decades, ThriftBooks has continued to offer access to affordable, high-quality used books and promote a sustainable approach to reading. To celebrate this remarkable journey, ThriftBooks wanted to give back to its customers through its Teal Ticket Giveaway, where randomly selected winners were sent swag boxes from the company and randomly selected Grand Prize winners received a coveted Teal Ticket for an unforgettable adventure in The Land of ThriftBooks.

The Teal Ticket Event provides the winners and influencers with the opportunity to explore the inner workings of ThriftBooks’ flagship processing center. These guests will receive an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the facility, gaining insights into the intricate process of sourcing, processing, and shipping thousands of books daily.

As part of this unique experience, Teal Ticket winners will have the chance to immerse themselves in multiple activations while in Phoenix. From book-themed discussions to games and activities, participants will have a chance to connect with fellow book enthusiasts and celebrate their love for reading.

ThriftBooks is also giving Teal Ticket winners the ultimate book lover’s dream by allowing them to take home as many books as they can carry from The Land of ThriftBooks. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build or replenish personal libraries with a diverse selection of titles.

“We’re truly grateful to have served book lovers for two decades,” said Barbara Hagen, VP of Marketing and Sales at ThriftBooks. “The Teal Ticket Event is our way of thanking our loyal customers for their unwavering support and celebrating our shared passion for reading. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we’re continuously innovating to always deliver exceptional experiences to them.”

About ThriftBooks

Thrift Books Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 250 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2023 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award six years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with close to 1.5 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.

