Hawkins, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on November 1, 2023

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) announced today that it expects to release financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended October 1, 2023 after the market closes on November 1, 2023 at approximately 4:10 p.m. Eastern Time. 

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 52 facilities in 25 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 850 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.


Contact:        
Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp        
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910                
ir@hawkinsinc.com

Primary Logo

