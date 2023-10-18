Sertifi Hits the Road with Hospitality Event Series for Local Learning and Networking

Sertifi’s new event roadshow series, Sertifi Sessions, brings together local hospitality professionals for business growth insights and community networking

Chicago, IL, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, developers of a complete agreements platform used by over 17,500 hospitality, event, and travel companies, today announced the launch of its new hospitality-focused roadshow event series, Sertifi Sessions. The series will kick off in Dallas, Texas on November 8.

Local hospitality professionals are invited to attend a half-day session and:

Join hospitality-tailored sessions to drive revenue growth. Sessions, co-hosted with local hotel and venue leaders and sponsored by leading payment provider Stripe, will help attendees learn new tactics to accelerate revenue, increase efficiency and security, reduce chargebacks, and more.

Network with their local community. Attendees will hear from and collaborate with local hospitality leaders who understand their unique market – plus enjoy a post-event happy hour.

See what's new at Sertifi. Attendees will get to see Sertifi's latest solutions and a preview of what's coming.

“We’re excited to create a new platform for hospitality professionals to come together for practical, hands-on learning and community networking,” said Shawn Gaines, CMO at Sertifi. “It’s been great to see local leaders, who have a wealth of experience and expertise to share, getting involved. We can’t wait to see everyone in Dallas.”

Are you a hospitality professional in the Dallas region? Register for Sertifi Sessions on November 8 here.





About Sertifi

Sertifi provides a complete agreements platform used by tens of thousands of hospitality and travel businesses in more than 135 countries. Brands like Marriott, Topgolf, and AEG Worldwide trust Sertifi to efficiently and securely sign documents, complete payments, and exchange card authorizations with their customers and business partners. With decades of experience in hospitality and travel, Sertifi is building a network that gives guests and travelers across the globe a great experience from the start.

