Renewable Products Industry Leader Andy Shafer joins Gevo to Lead Marketing, Customer Relationships, and Branding

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) is pleased to announce that Andy Shafer has been hired as Chief Marketing, Customer, and Brand Officer to lead the strategies for product launch and brand positioning for the company.

Shafer has a unique understanding of the dynamics required for success in a diverse set of business environments. He worked in global business strategy and development for Dow Chemical, and then worked alongside Gevo CEO Dr. Patrick Gruber and Gevo President and COO, Chris Ryan to assess and build Cargill-Dow Polymers, the bio-based plastics company now known as Natureworks, LLC, one of the most successful businesses in the bio-products marketplace, and where he served as the commercial director. Shafer then went on to lead the launch and growth of Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc., where he focused on strategic collaborations and brand development.

“Andy brings ‘been-there-done-that’ experience in the bio-based products world that we’re ready for at Gevo,” said Gevo CEO Dr. Patrick Gruber. “The process engineering and front-end work to develop our products is solid, our economics are very good, and it is time to expand our market engagement. Continuing to build relationships with our direct customers, the customer’s customers, and consumers is very important to our long term success. Andy has a track record of success helping customers and markets understand petroleum alternatives, and I look forward to working with him again.”

Shafer developed and published a business strategy and communications framework, Strategic ROADMAP: An intentional, memorable approach to achieving success, that has been implemented successfully in startups and large global organizations.

"Decarbonizing our aviation and chemical industries is critically important,” said Shafer. “Pat Gruber and the team at Gevo have put together winning technology and the lowest carbon footprint with economics that make sense for customers and investors. I'm excited to be joining them to help our customers and the renewable fuels and chemicals marketplaces realize these benefits, all while helping the planet.”

Shafer holds an MBA from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management, and a certificate in Managerial Issues in Global Enterprise from Arizona State University's Thunderbird School of Global Management. He also holds a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame, where he serves as an advisor and mentor with the university’s Idea Center.

About Gevo

Gevo’s mission is to transform renewable energy and carbon into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons. These liquid hydrocarbons can be used for drop-in transportation fuels such as gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel, that when burned have potential to yield net-zero greenhouse gas emissions when measured across the full life cycle of the products. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials, and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes, resulting in low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their life cycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the problems of fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology enabling the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low-carbon products such as gasoline components, jet fuel and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business.

Gevo believes that the Argonne National Laboratory GREET model is the best available standard of scientific-based measurement for life cycle inventory or LCI.