DatChat Receives Notice of Allowance for its Patent Application "Technology Platform for Providing Secure Group-Based Digital Access to Sets of Digital Assets"

New Brunswick, NJ, Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging, social media, and metaverse company, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for patent application No. 18/451,449 titled, “Technology platform for providing secure group-based access to sets of digital assets.” This patent enables the preservation of data, including storage, sharing, and secure control of data on social media technology platforms and digital archives.

“This patent is possibly the most important of the nine we now have in our intellectual property portfolio.” said DatChat CEO, Darin Myman." “This patent will serve to protect the core technology that will power our secure personal and enterprise data archive platform. Expected to launch in early 2024, this new secure archive technology will enable us to share, save, control and preserve our digital footprint and legacy in a new way, both now and for all time."

Habytat by SmarterVerse , a subsidiary of DatChat Inc ., is a metaverse platform and privacy-first social network. By dramatically lowering the financial and technical barriers to entry to the metaverse, Habytat is democratizing access to the digital realm and giving users a remarkable opportunity to co-create community, business and life together. Built on SmarterVerse Holding’s patented privacy technology, Habytat grants users complete control over their data, creating a social network users can trust. Learn more at habytat.io .

DatChat Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

