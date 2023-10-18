MPU Collaborates with EU DG Interpreting to Celebrate International Translation Day 2023

MACAU, October 18 - The Faculty of Languages and Translation at Macao Polytechnic University recently organized a celebration for International Translation Day 2023, paying tribute to all language and translation professionals. In 2017, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 71/288, declaring 30 September as International Translation Day to recognize the role of translators in bridging nations. This year's theme for Translation Day was "Translation unveils the many faces of humanity," aiming to highlight the crucial role that translation plays in promoting global societal diversity. The celebration invited the participation of the European Commission Directorate-General for Interpretation (DG Interpreting) online, and students from the International Chinese Language Education program, as well as Chinese-Portuguese translation and Chinese-English translation programs, and announced the theme of International Translation Day in Chinese, Portuguese, and English. The event also featured various performances, creating a lively atmosphere.

Anabela Frade, DG Interpreting's coordinator for the Macao region, participated in the event via video. She emphasized the importance of International Translation Day in bringing peoples and cultures together and facilitating dialogue, understanding and cooperation across borders. She also highlighted the shared goals between DG Interpreting and MPU's Faculty of Languages and Translation in training professional interpreters to meet rising global demands. Carlos André, former Dean of the Faculty of Letters at the University of Coimbra and honorary professor at MPU, recognized the significance of interpreters' work. He noted that through translation, boundaries are transcended and communication promoted, which are vital to resolving conflicts and advancing cultural and historical exchanges, as seen in Macao's development.

As global connections strengthen, the value of language and translation expertise grows increasingly clear. The Faculty of Languages and Translation at MPU cultivates multi-level talents with a focus on developing linguistic abilities and cross-cultural competencies among students. It aims to promote inclusion and understanding in a diversifying world. Over the years, the Faculty has trained many outstanding professionals for the country and the region. To jointly mark International Translation Day 2023, students from various programs carefully planned an engaging program. Through recitations and choral performances, they conveyed the pivotal role translation plays in sharing humanity's richness across borders. In attendance were Acting Dean Dr. Zhang Yunfeng, Director of the Centre for Portuguese Studies, Professor Rui Gama, program coordinators, faculty representatives and students.