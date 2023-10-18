“Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade will be held on Friday

MACAU, October 18 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and co-ordinated by the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center (CPTTM), the “Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making will be held at 12pm this Friday (20 October) at the Macao Fashion Festival 2023 in Cotai Expo Hall C of The Venetian Macao. Admission is free and the public is welcome to appreciate the local fashion design.

This Fashion Parade will showcase the works by fashion designers selected from the 9th Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making, in which over 50 sets of clothing will be presented by models, including men’s and women’s elegant clothing, women’s casual and formal attire. By inviting local and foreign industries and fashion buyers to participate in the parade, the Fashion Parade will enhance the popularity of Macao’s fashion brands and the fashion sector, thus promoting co-operation and business opportunities. Participating designers include (in arbitrary order): Siu David, Wong Man I, Lei Wai Cheng, Lai Ka Pou, Leng Carmen, Kan Ka Kei and Vong Si Weng.

In order to promote the development of Macao’s fashion design industry, IC has been organising the “Style · Encounter Moment” Fashion Parade of the Subsidy Programme for Fashion Design on Sample Making since 2014, providing a platform for the local fashion sector to promote the latest works, and offering an opportunity for fashion designers to accumulate experience in fashion shows. IC also provides a displaying and selling platform for the sector. Residents and tourists can purchase some of the brand clothing showcased in the parade, as well as the clothing products of various Macao’s orginal brands at the Macao Fashion Gallery.

The Macao Fashion Gallery is located at No. 47, Rua de S. Roque, Macao (near St. Lazarus’ Church), and is open daily from 12pm to 8pm, including on public holidays, and is closed on Mondays.

For more information, please visit the Macao Fashion Gallery website (www.macaofashiongallery.com) and the respective page on Facebook, Sina Weibo and Little Red Book (“MacaoFashionGallery”).